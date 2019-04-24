Delphi girls' double murder: Police explain mysterious change in person of interest sketch

Apr 24, 2019, 4:22 PM ET
PHOTO: Photos of Abby Williams, left, and Libby German, right, at police headquarters in Delphi, Indiana.Lindsey Jacobson/ABC News
Photos of Abby Williams, left, and Libby German, right, at police headquarters in Delphi, Indiana.

The Indiana State Police is now clarifying why the first sketch of the person of interest in the mysterious Delphi double murder looks so different from the man in the new suspect sketch released this week: they are two different people.

The man seen in the initial person of interest sketch -- who was believed to be in his 40s or 50s -- is not currently a person of interest in the case, police said Wednesday.

Indiana State Police
PHOTO: Indiana State Police released a composite sketch of a man believed to be connected to the deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German.

Investigators want to the public to focus on this different, younger man pictured in a new sketch released Monday. The suspect is believed to be between 18 and 40 years old, but may appear younger than his age, police said.

PHOTO: Indiana State Police released a new sketch of the suspect in the unsolved murders of two teen girls. Indiana State Police
Indiana State Police released a new sketch of the suspect in the unsolved murders of two teen girls.

This young, unknown man is being sought in the killings of eighth-graders Abby Williams, 13, and Libby German, 14, who were killed on a hiking path on Feb. 13, 2017.

PHOTO: Photos of Abby Williams, left, and Libby German, right, at police headquarters in Delphi, Indiana. Lindsey Jacobson/ABC News
Photos of Abby Williams, left, and Libby German, right, at police headquarters in Delphi, Indiana.
PHOTO: Flowers sit by a bridge near Delphi, Ind. where Liberty German and Abigail Williams were seen before they were reported missing by their families on Feb. 13, 2017. Alex Perez/ABC News
Flowers sit by a bridge near Delphi, Ind. where Liberty German and Abigail Williams were seen before they were reported missing by their families on Feb. 13, 2017.
(MORE: Mystery deepens in double murder of Delphi girls Abby Williams and Libby German)

The shocking crime has devastated the residents of Delphi, a tight-knit community of nearly 3,000 people.

PHOTO: A sign in Delphi, Indiana, for Abby Williams and Libby German, who disappeared Feb. 14, 2017 and were found dead near a hiking trail. Lindsey Jacobson/ABC News
A sign in Delphi, Indiana, for Abby Williams and Libby German, who disappeared Feb. 14, 2017 and were found dead near a hiking trail.

The killer is believed to currently or previously live in Delphi, work in town or visit on a regular basis, Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter announced Monday.

"We believe you are hiding in plain sight" and even "may be in this room," Carter said at a news conference.

(MORE: Suspect in Delphi girls' double murder may live in town 'hiding in plain sight,' police say as they release new info)

"We likely have interviewed you or someone close to you," Carter said.

Delphi residents "should reflect back on people they know in the community that look similar to the sketch released on April 22nd, especially if that person has changed their appearance since the murders," state police said in a statement on Wednesday.

(MORE: Delphi girls' double murder unsolved 2 years later, families desperate to 'complete the puzzle')

This new suspect sketch "is representative of the face of the person captured in the video on Liberty German’s cell phone as he was walking on the high bridge" the day of the crime, police said.

PHOTO: A photograph provided by the Indiana State Police of a subject who was on the Delphi Historic Trails, Feb. 13, 2017, around the time Abigail Williams and Liberty German were walking. Indiana State Police
A photograph provided by the Indiana State Police of a subject who was on the Delphi Historic Trails, Feb. 13, 2017, around the time Abigail Williams and Liberty German were walking.

In 2017, police released a grainy image from Libby's phone showing someone on the trail the day the girls went missing. On Monday, police revealed a new, brief video clip showing that suspect walking on the bridge near where the girls were last seen.

"When you see the video, watch the person's mannerisms as they walk," Carter said Monday. "Do you recognize the mannerisms as being someone you might know?"

Comments