Florida judge issues arrest warrant for Kodak Black after alleged positive fentanyl test

A judge in Broward County, Florida, issued an arrest warrant for rapper Kodak Black after he allegedly failed to submit to a drug test, then tested positive for fentanyl, in violation of his release conditions.

The new arrest warrant, which was obtained by ABC News' Miami affilaite WPLG, follows Black's 2019 guilty plea related to federal firearms offenses. President Donald Trump commuted his sentence after Black served half of it. Black was also charged in 2022 with drug trafficking.

Kodak Black arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. A Florida judge issued an arrest warrant for the rapper, whose given name is Bill Kapri, on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was originally charged with one count of drug trafficking on July 16, 2022 after he was found with 14 to 24 grams of oxycodone in his possession, according to his arrest warrant.

The warrant, signed by a judge on Feb. 17 and filed Thursday, alleges Black failed to submit to a random drug test on Feb. 3, 2023. It was unclear from court records whether Black had been detained after the new warrant was issued.

According to the affidavit filed by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, a test taken by Black five days later tested positive for fentanyl, which violated the condition of the release for his 2022 trafficking offense.

Black was sentenced to 46 months in prison in 2019 for weapons charges, including pleading guilty to making false statements when buying firearms.

In one of his final moves as president, Donald Trump granted a commutation to Black, citing his philanthropic efforts, including supporting underprivileged children and giving a $50,000 donation to Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy’s fund for small businesses impacted by the pandemic.

Since his release, Black has released multiple singles, a mixtape and an album, “Back for Everything,” which peaked at number two on the Billboard 200.