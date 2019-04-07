The funeral for slain rapper Nipsey Hussle has been scheduled for Thursday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, according to reports.

A Grammy-nominated rapper and father of two, Hussle, 33, was shot and killed on March 31, standing outside of his store, Marathon Closing, near the Crenshaw District in Los Angeles.

Though few details were available about the funeral plans, ABC News station KABC in Los Angeles reported that the funeral would be held Thursday.

Hussle, whose given name was Ermias Asghedom, was a prominent member of the community in South Los Angeles. He gave back to that community in significant ways, including revitalizing neighborhood businesses, empowering young people and trying to end gang violence.

(Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, FILE) Rapper Nipsey Hussle performs at the NoMad Hotel, Feb. 7, 2019 in Los Angeles. Hussle was shot and killed outside his clothing store in South Los Angeles, March 31, 2019.

The suspect in Hussle's murder, Eric Holder, 29, has been arrested by police.

Eric Holder, the suspected killer of Nipsey Hussle, has been arrested and is in police custody. Thank you to both our community for the heightened awareness/vigilance, and our partners at @LASDHQ. pic.twitter.com/0zujy89Yfm — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 2, 2019

Holder has been charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and illegal possession of a firearm. Holder's lawyer, Christopher Darden, has entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf.

(Damian Dovarganes/AP) Eric Holder, the suspect in the killing of rapper Nipsey Hussle is seen with his attorney, Christopher Darden, front, in Los Angeles County Superior court, April 4, 2019.

He is being held on $5 million bail. Authorities have said they believe the killing stems from "a personal matter between the two of them."

(David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images, FILE) Nipsey Hussle attends the 61st annual Grammy awards at Staples Center, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles.

Hussle's death prompted an outpouring of condolences from all over, including politicians like L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, and prominent members of the entertainment industry, including Meek Mill, Ava DuVernay and Pharrell Williams.

"You were about something..positive and for your community," tweeted Williams. "You inspired millions..millions who will uphold your legacy forever."