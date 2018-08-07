Georgia authorities searching for missing 19-year-old last seen jogging off park trail

Aug 7, 2018, 3:22 PM ET

Authorities in Georgia are searching for a 19-year-old man who went missing Monday night.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Park Service, Georgia State Patrol aviation unit and several fire departments are looking for Byron Grogan, who was last seen running on a trail at the Chattahoochee Pointe Park in Suwanee, Georgia, according to the sheriff's office.

Grogan's car, keys and wallet were found by a river, his family told ABC Atlanta affiliate WSB-TV. They have not heard from him since he set off for a run around 9 p.m. Monday.

(MORE: Reward for missing Iowa jogger Mollie Tibbetts now more than $277,000, breaking record)

Authorities described Grogan as a white male, about 6-feet tall and 175 pounds.

He was wearing a yellow T-shirt, red shorts and running shoes, WSB-TV reported.

(MORE: Mysterious death of CDC worker Timothy Cunningham ruled suicide by drowning: Medical examiner)

Further details were not immediately available.

(MORE: Queens jogger's killing haunts her father a year later: We'll 'suffer until we die')

ABC News' Rachel Katz contributed to this report.

Comments