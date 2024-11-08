Weinstein is scheduled to go on trial in 2025 for sexual assault.

Harvey Weinstein back in the hospital, plans to sue over care

Harvey Weinstein is back in the hospital Friday amid a cancer diagnosis -- and he plans to sue New York City over his care.

Weinstein is scheduled to go on trial in 2025 for sexual assault and remains in custody while being treated for bone cancer.

“We won’t discuss Mr. Weinstein’s medical specifics, but we are appalled by the ongoing medical negligence shown by NYC Health and Hospitals and Bellevue," Weinstein’s representatives said. "This isn’t the fault of Rikers, [Correctional Health Services], or the Bellevue doctors, whom Mr. Weinstein deeply respects. However, refusing to keep him at Bellevue during his trial is a severe oversight, jeopardizing his ability to attend court.

The statement went on to say: "Mr. Weinstein has hired legal counsel to sue NYC Health and Hospitals and Bellevue, as he has the right to proper care while in custody. This treatment suggests a broader agenda to harm him through lawfare and inadequate healthcare."

Harvey Weinstein appears in court in New York on October 23, 2024 in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Weinstein, whose cancer diagnosis was announced last month, has experienced a slew of health issues amid his ongoing sexual assault trials.

In September, Weinstein was rushed to Bellevue Hospital for emergency heart surgery after experiencing chest pains, his representatives told ABC News, at the time.

In July, Weinstein's representatives said he was hospitalized for a "myriad of health conditions," including COVID-19 and double pneumonia.

Weinstein was also suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure, spinal stenosis, fluid on his heart and lungs, and various other conditions, he representatives said at the time.

The former movie mogul is being prosecuted again for sex crimes after his New York conviction was overturned on appeal.