The suspected shooter who killed 22 people and injured dozens more Saturday at an El Paso shopping center allegedly followed a path similar to that of at least two other recent mass shooters, by allegedly posting a screed to the dark recesses of the internet before pulling the trigger.

The suspect in the El Paso shooting, who has since been arrested and is in law enforcement custody, reportedly posted a document on the online forum 8chan before the shooting.

The four-page document was filled with virulent, anti-immigrant sentiments, authorities said. The document allegedly decried what the author believed to be an ongoing "invasion" of Texas by Hispanic people, reportedly hoping that his then-planned attack would give immigrants additional incentive to return to their home countries.

Similar screeds were posted to 8chan before the recent terror attacks in Christchurch, New Zealand, and Poway, California.

8chan, which was launched as an offshoot of an unrelated internet forum called 4chan, has become such a menace to society that the man who built it in the first place is now calling for it to be disbanded completely.

"Shut the site down," Fredrick Brennan, the man who created 8chan in 2013 and cut ties with the site in 2015, said to The New York Times in an interview on Sunday after the El Paso shooting.

"It's not doing the world any good. It’s a complete negative to everybody except the users that are there. And you know what? It’s a negative to them, too. They just don’t realize it," Brennan told The Times.

8chan is now controlled by Jim Watkins, a former U.S. Army veteran who reportedly runs the site out of the Philippines, according to The Times.

Watkins has repeatedly pushed back against calls to shut down the site after other recent shootings -- but on Monday, Cloudflare, one of the internet services companies that distributes the site, took action on their own and pulled the plug, leading to the site being down for much of the day.

In their statement announcing the move, Cloudflare said that "8chan has repeatedly proven itself to be a cesspool of hate," and pointed to the site’s role in other shootings in addition to the one in El Paso.

"Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident. Nearly the same thing happened on 8chan before the terror attack in Christchurch, New Zealand," the Cloudflare statement reads. "The El Paso shooter specifically referenced the Christchurch incident and appears to have been inspired by the largely unmoderated discussions on 8chan which glorified the previous massacre. In a separate tragedy, the suspected killer in the Poway, California synagogue shooting also posted a hate-filled ‘open letter’ on 8chan."

The company defended its decision to cut off service to the site because "they have proven themselves to be lawless and that lawlessness has caused multiple tragic deaths."

"Even if 8chan may not have violated the letter of the law in refusing to moderate their hate-filled community, they have created an environment that revels in violating its spirit," the Cloudflare statement reads.

John Cohen, a former acting undersecretary at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and current ABC News contributor, said that while action against 8chan is good, it may not be permanent.

"While it is good that 8chan has been taken offline for now. I have no doubt that it will rise again or be replaced by some other platform," Cohen said.

Cohen said that while 8chan and its predecessor, 4chan, have both grown in recent years, they aren’t the first examples of hate-filled havens online. He described 8chan as a place where "virulent hateful rhetoric is combined with this sense of community."

Before he left DHS in 2014, Cohen said "there were online forums like Stormfront and others where people with similar attitudes would congregate online, but these types of forums [like 4chan and 8chan] really came into play in the past couple years."

"The number of people involved in these communities exploded," he said.

"These are people who tend to be anti-law enforcement, anti-immigrant, anti-Semitic, and who tend to post messages not just of hate but of directed violence toward these groups that they hate," he said.

"What differentiates 4chan and 8chan from other online forums is the anonymity. It’s the level of violence that is promoted, and the racist, anti-government rhetoric that’s exchanged. What’s dangerous about these things is they become these places where people believe the alternate reality that’s promoted," he said, pointing to conspiracy theories that are promoted on the site.

"When you have these environments and you have a growing number of people in our country who are disaffected, who don’t have strong social contacts … the information exchanged on these sites can influence behavior of vulnerable people and that's why we're seeing an increase in violence," he said.

"It’s actually pretty scary."