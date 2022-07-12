Heat wave persists, millions affected from Maine to Texas

An ongoing heat wave is moving east, threatening states from Maine to Texas.

It will be another day of record-breaking temperatures for Texans. Abilene, Waco and San Antonio are under excessive heat warnings, according to the National Weather Service.

San Antonio reached 107 degrees on Monday, tying its hottest July record. Waco has seen record-high heat for the last four days.

Del Rio, Laredo and San Angelo all hit 110 degrees on Monday, breaking previous highs.

Nearly half of Texas continues to endure an extreme drought, made worse by the ongoing heat and dry weather.

Salvation Army volunteer Cleon Streitmatter hands out water bottles at a Salvation Army heat relief station as temperatures hit 114-degrees, July 11, 2022, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP

Phoenix, Arizona, recorded a temperature of 115 degrees on Monday, a first for the year.

More than 30 million Americans in 13 states face the threat of severe weather.

North of the I-95 corridor, damaging winds, hail and an isolated tornado are the biggest threats to residents.

Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York City, upstate New York and most of inland New England will face the worst of this weather.

Scattered storms are predicted to begin on Tuesday afternoon and continue into the evening.

The Gulf Coast faces a 30% threat of a tropical cyclone over the next few days, as low pressure continues to form.

Ocean waters have been abnormally warm over the northern Gulf, with temperatures reaching 90 degrees on the sea’s surface off of Louisiana and the Florida Panhandle.

Even without the threat of a cyclone, those on the northern Gulf Coast should prepare for flooding.

Jemma Velotta, 7, left, and her sister Mya, 8, cool off in the heat at the spray park, July 6, 2022, in Owensboro, Ky. Greg Eans/AP, FILE

Out west, dry and hot conditions are paving the way for fire threats.

The Washburn Fire in Yosemite National Park is now measured at 2,720 acres and is only 22% contained as of Tuesday morning. Light winds have allowed firefighters to contain the spread.

Lightning and thunderstorms are forecast for Nevada, Northern California and southern Oregon, which could spark or spread new fires.

For now, the areas remain under a red flag warning.

The continuing heat and severe weather pose a significant health threat. For more information on staying safe in the heat, click here.