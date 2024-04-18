Kohberger's alibi disputes his location on night of Idaho student killings: Lawyers
The PhD grad student was arrested on Dec. 30, 2022, at his family's home.
Lawyers for Bryan Kohberger -- the man accused of stabbing to death four Idaho college students in November 2022 -- plan to use analysis of cell phone tower data to show he was not at the home where the killings occurred, at the time the killings allegedly happened, according to a new court filing.
