The PhD grad student was arrested on Dec. 30, 2022, at his family's home.

Kohberger's alibi disputes his location on night of Idaho student killings: Lawyers

Lawyers for Bryan Kohberger -- the man accused of stabbing to death four Idaho college students in November 2022 -- plan to use analysis of cell phone tower data to show he was not at the home where the killings occurred, at the time the killings allegedly happened, according to a new court filing.

In this Sept. 13, 2023, file photo, Bryan Kohberger, accused of murder, arrives for a hearing in the courtroom in Latah County District Court, in Moscow, Idaho. Ted S. Warren/Getty Images, FILE

