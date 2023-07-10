New York state flooding updates: 'All heartbroken,' resident says

A few moments after Idlewild Creek began to rise on Sunday, the first wave of murky water washed into the ground floor of Kristine Schmidt's blue-and-white house.

Moments later, she saw her neighbors swept away in their SUV, Schmidt told ABC News on Monday. Fire trucks arrived and pulled their car out of the creek, she said.

As the floodwater receded from her home in Cornwall, New York, it left in its wake a trail of a thick mud, visible in a video shot by Schmidt and shared with ABC News. Outside her home, potted plants had been knocked over and grass had been uprooted. Inside, amid the ruins of her living room and kitchen, a bookshelf and fridge lay on their sides.

"We're all heartbroken," she said.

The flooding in Cornwall, in Orange County, came as heavy rain drenched much of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, prompted flash flood alerts in parts of New York state Sunday.

Both a flash flood warning and a flash flood emergency were issued in the lower Hudson Valley, New York, by the National Weather Service. As much as 8 inches of rain fell in some areas.

Areas in counties including Orange, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester were under flash flood warnings into the early hours of Monday, meteorologists said. At least one person had been killed in the storm, an official in Orange County told ABC News on Sunday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.