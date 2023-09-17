Maine man trapped in vehicle rescued by strangers in New Hampshire: Police

A Maine man who was reported missing was found after hunters rescued him from his trapped vehicle in Dover, New Hampshire, according to authorities.

The Sanford Maine Police Department was notified by the Dover Police Department that people had found missing 65-year-old Robert Brown in his vehicle while they were walking in the woods, Sanford police wrote in a Facebook post.

Brown's vehicle descended an embankment and became stuck, resulting in him being unable to leave, according to the Sanford Maine Police Department. His vehicle slid around 30 feet down a manmade mountain, the Dover Fire and Rescue captain told ABC News.

Brown had been reported missing after last being seen on Thursday after he dropped his wife off at work in Rochester, New Hampshire, police said.

Man trapped in car rescued by strangers Dover Fire Department

He was trapped in his vehicle on Thursday and Friday night as the effects of Hurricane Lee impacted the area.

The National Weather Service issued a tropical storm warning for New England on Friday.

Brown faced non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, Sanford police said.

Brown was saved using a rescue basket, according to Dover Fire and Rescue.

Authorities are investigating the case.