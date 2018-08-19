5 major headlines to start the week

Aug 19, 2018, 4:48 PM ET
PHOTO: Christopher Watts is accused of killing his wife and two daughters in Colorado.PlayWeld County Sheriff
WATCH After pleading for help in finding them, man arrested in wife, daughters' murders

The pregnant Colorado woman who was killed along with her two young daughters said weeks ago she wanted to have a boy for her husband -- who is now charged with their murders.

White House lawyer Donald McGahn cooperated extensively with the special counsel's probe into Russian meddling with the 2016 election.

An all-out manhunt continues for two "cold-blooded killers" in Nashville.

The start of Hajj, the pilgrimage to Mecca for millions of Muslims, began Sunday.

And check out J.Lo's styles at the VMAs over the years.

Before you begin your week, have a look back at some of the top stories of the weekend.

PHOTO: Shanann Watts, 34, and her two daughters ages 3 and 4 were reported missing.Town of Frederick, CO
Shanann Watts, 34, and her two daughters ages 3 and 4 were reported missing.

'I hope it's a boy for him,' pregnant wife said weeks before husband allegedly killed her, 2 daughters

Shanann Watts, who was 15 weeks pregnant, said having a boy would make her husband, Chris, "happy."

PHOTO: Christopher Watts is accused of killing his wife and two daughters in Colorado.Weld County Sheriff
Christopher Watts is accused of killing his wife and two daughters in Colorado.

Chris Watts, who will be formally charged on three counts of first-degree murder Monday, is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

PHOTO: White House lawyer, Don McGahn, escorts Supreme Court Justice nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh to a meeting with Sen. Joe Donnelly (R-IN), Aug. 15, 2018, in Washington, D.C. Mark Wilson/Getty Images
White House lawyer, Don McGahn, escorts Supreme Court Justice nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh to a meeting with Sen. Joe Donnelly (R-IN), Aug. 15, 2018, in Washington, D.C.

White House counsel cooperated with Mueller's probe, met with special counsel's team several times: Sources

Robert Mueller's investigators met with McGahn at least three times and he's been questioned more extensively than any other White House staffer.

PHOTO: Nashville police are looking for this vehicle in connection with several shootings in the city during August 2018.Metro Nashville Police Department
Nashville police are looking for this vehicle in connection with several shootings in the city during August 2018.

Nashville police investigate whether spate of 'cold-blooded' killings are connected

Three people have died and another woman was wounded in the back in the rash of shootings this month.

PHOTO: Muslim worshippers pray around the Kaaba, Islams holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabias holy city of Mecca, Aug. 16, 2018, prior to the start of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in the holy city. Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP/Getty Images
Muslim worshippers pray around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca, Aug. 16, 2018, prior to the start of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in the holy city.

When is Hajj and what is it? Here's what you need to know '

Hajj, which ends Friday, is one of five pillars of Islam -- actions that are viewed as the foundation of the religion.

PHOTO: Jennifer Lopez appears onstage at the 2006 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 31, 2006, in New York City.Scott Gries/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez appears onstage at the 2006 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 31, 2006, in New York City.

Pics that prove J.Lo's VMA style has come a long way since the early 2000s

Jennifer Lopez will accept the 2018 MTV VMA's Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award Monday night.

Comments