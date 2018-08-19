5 major headlines to start the week

The pregnant Colorado woman who was killed along with her two young daughters said weeks ago she wanted to have a boy for her husband -- who is now charged with their murders.
White House lawyer Donald McGahn cooperated extensively with the special counsel's probe into Russian meddling with the 2016 election.
An all-out manhunt continues for two "cold-blooded killers" in Nashville.
The start of Hajj, the pilgrimage to Mecca for millions of Muslims, began Sunday.
And check out J.Lo's styles at the VMAs over the years.
Before you begin your week, have a look back at some of the top stories of the weekend.
'I hope it's a boy for him,' pregnant wife said weeks before husband allegedly killed her, 2 daughters
Shanann Watts, who was 15 weeks pregnant, said having a boy would make her husband, Chris, "happy."
Chris Watts, who will be formally charged on three counts of first-degree murder Monday, is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.
White House counsel cooperated with Mueller's probe, met with special counsel's team several times: Sources
Robert Mueller's investigators met with McGahn at least three times and he's been questioned more extensively than any other White House staffer.
Nashville police investigate whether spate of 'cold-blooded' killings are connected
Three people have died and another woman was wounded in the back in the rash of shootings this month.
When is Hajj and what is it? Here's what you need to know '
Hajj, which ends Friday, is one of five pillars of Islam -- actions that are viewed as the foundation of the religion.
Pics that prove J.Lo's VMA style has come a long way since the early 2000s
Jennifer Lopez will accept the 2018 MTV VMA's Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award Monday night.