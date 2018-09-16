5 major headlines to start the week

Sep 16, 2018, 5:52 PM ET
PHOTO: Resident Joseph Eudi looks at flood debris and storm damage from Hurricane Florence at a home on East Front Street in New Bern, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.PlayAP
Florence took aim at the Carolinas, causing "historic and unprecedented" flooding.

The woman who accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of trying to rape her in high school identified herself in a Washington Post article.

A U.S. Border Patrol agent has been charged with killing four women along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The strongest storm recorded on earth this year hit the Philippines and is heading toward China.

And a man is dead after a shark attack off the coast of Cape Cod.

Before you begin your week, have a look back at some of the top stories of the weekend.

Florence weakened into a tropical depression, but caused intense rain and flooding in North and South Carolina

The storm has been blamed for over a dozen deaths as of Sunday evening, and hundreds have been rescued.

Brett Kavanaugh

Woman accusing Brett Kavanaugh of assault says she feared he 'might inadvertently kill me': Report

Christine Blasey Ford alleges that Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed and covered her mouth when she tried to scream. Kavanaugh has denied the allegation.

A border patrol agent has been charged with killing 4 women in southern Texas

Juan David Ortiz was arrested on Saturday after attempting to abduct a fifth woman.

Typhoon Mangkhut made landfall in the Philippines on Saturday

Authorities say that dozens are dead, mostly because of landslides.

A man was bitten by what is 'believed to be shark' on Saturday off the coast of Wellfleet, Massachusetts

Arthur Medici, 26, who was taken off the beach in a stretcher, later died at a hospital.

