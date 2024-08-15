Meadows and others are accused of trying to overturn Arizona's election results.

Mark Meadows seeks to have his Arizona 'fake elector' case moved to federal court

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has requested the Arizona "fake elector" case against him be moved from Maricopa County into federal court, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

The request comes weeks after Meadows asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in his similar effort to move the Fulton County, Georgia, election case against him into federal court.

In Wednesday's filing, Meadows' attorneys said their client's request is "based on recent new Supreme Court authority clarifying the scope of immunity," citing the court's recent presidential immunity ruling.

Meadows' attorneys argued that the case should also be moved from state court because the indictment "squarely relates to Mr. Meadows's conduct as Chief of Staff to the President."

The argument is similar to the one Meadows has made for months in his Fulton County case, citing a law that calls for the removal of criminal proceedings when someone is charged for actions they allegedly took as a federal official.

"It is unmistakably clear that the indictment charges Mr. Meadows with alleged state crimes based on acts he took as Chief of Staff to the President of the United States and in the course of his duties in the position," Meadows' attorneys said in the filing.

Former White House Chief of Staff during the Trump administration Mark Meadows speaks during a forum titled House Rules and Process Changes for the 118th Congress at FreedomWorks headquarters November 14, 2022 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images, File

In response to the request, a judge has scheduled an evidentiary hearing for Sept. 5.

Meadows was charged in Arizona, along with 17 others, for fraud, forgery and conspiracy over alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state. He has pleaded not guilty.

Last week, charges were dropped against former President Donald Trump's former campaign attorney Jenna Ellis in exchange for her cooperation in the case.