An avid hiker has gone missing in Oregon, prompting a massive search and rescue operation in the Mount Hood area.

Diana Bober, 55, was last seen on Aug. 29, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said.

Bober is an avid hiker known to frequent the area, and her family is worried that something might have happened to her, a Gresham police department spokesperson said.

Her car has since been found in the Zigzag Ranger Station area, the sheriff's office said this weekend.

Two hikers also found Bober's backpack on Aug. 30, reported ABC affiliate KATU in Portland.

"She's not a survivalist or carrying a tent on her backpack or anything like that," Bober's sister, Alison Bober, told KATU.

As rescue crews search, Bober's family members have flown to Oregon from Virginia and Texas.

We have our K9, support and comms teams deployed in Zig Zag. There are also ground teams and a fixed wing aircraft searching the area looking for Diana Bober. pic.twitter.com/UpqZDcyXbx — Mountain Wave SAR (@MountainWaveSAR) September 9, 2018

"She's petite and red haired and has all the liveliness that you would expect to go with that," Alison Bober told KATU. “She is full of life, interested in ideas, interested in people. We've stayed close even though we are so far away."

"It's helpful to be together. We just felt like we had to be here," Alison Bober added.

SAR underway near the Zigzag Ranger Station. Vehicle belonging to Diana Bober, who is a missing person out of Gresham (@GreshamPD case 18-50905), has been located. Anyone with information pertaining to Ms. Bober is urged to call Clackamas County non-emergency at 503-655-8211. pic.twitter.com/j9YfQObkYv — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) September 9, 2018

Bober is described as having red hair and hazel eyes. She stands at about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office at 503-655-8211.