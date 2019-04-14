A Michigan man is seeking to squeeze out over $86,000 from his parents in civil court for allegedly throwing out his large pornography collection.

The names of the son and his parents were withheld by WXMI, who obtained the federal civil court documents on Friday.

The rift between the family started back in October 2016 when the man moved back into his parents' Grand Haven, Michigan, home after a divorce. Among his possessions was a smut collection, he said in court documents, is worth $29,000, ABC affiliate ABC13 reported.

Less than a year later, the man moved out to Indiana. When his parents allegedly delivered his property to his new home, the son noticed that his massive collection was missing.

According to the documents, his parents allegedly told him they destroyed his porn.

The man tried to press charges on his parents by calling Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, but the prosecutor's office did not pursue the case, WXMI reported.

According to the lawsuit, the man began emailing his parents.

"If you had a problem with my belongings, you should have stated that at the time and I would have gone elsewhere," the email allegedly read. "Instead, you choose to keep quiet and behave vindictively."

According to the lawsuit his father allegedly responded: "Believe it or not, one reason for why I destroyed your porn was for your own mental and emotional health...I would have done the same if I had found a kilo of crack cocaine," his father wrote. "Someday, I hope you will understand.