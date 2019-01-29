The FBI has joined an expanding search, which now spans four states, for a teenager who disappeared two weeks ago from her Tennessee home -- as it was revealed that her cellphones had last pinged nearly 140 miles away in another state.

Savannah Leigh Pruitt, 14, of Madisonville, vanished from her home on Jan. 13, according to authorities. She was last seen heading to bed between 11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. by her mother, they said.

Savannah's parents -- Randall and Christina Pruitt -- told ABC News that there were no red flags and that she went to bed that night in good spirits.

"We were sitting in the living room, talking," Randall Pruitt said. "She was her normal, bubbly self, and happy ... She was an extremely joyful child."

Investigators said she had two cellphones and they'd both pinged in Corbin, Kentucky, almost 140 miles away, between 5:15 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. the next day.

"Both phones were powered off at that point and there has not been any activity on either phones since that early morning hour of Jan. 14," Monroe County Sheriff's Office detective Jason Fillyaw said.

Randall and Christina Pruitt told ABC News on Monday that neither the family or Savannah knew anyone in Kentucky. The family had recently moved to Tennessee from Lawrenceville, Georgia, Randall Pruitt said.

"She had always requested the farm life -- is all we had ever heard since she was a little girl. She wanted horses and ducks and chickens. ... We just now were able to do that, leaving the city behind," he said.

"She brought the sunshine up in the morning, I mean, just like having your cup of coffee. ... Life's just not the same without Savannah," Randall Pruitt told ABC Knoxville affiliate WATE.

"She was our life. ... And our life is gone," Christina Pruitt told ABC News.

Her younger sister discovered Savannah, the oldest of four siblings, missing Jan. 14 around 5 a.m., Christina Pruitt said.

The teen's window was also found open and some of her clothes and her bed sheets were missing, according to authorities.

There has been no activity on her social media accounts, authorities and her parents said. Fillyaw said authorities did not believe that Savannah had run away.

The investigation now spans four states, including Missouri.

"Right now we're still treating this as a missing-persons investigation. All the leads that we've searched for at this point have kind of hit dead ends," Fillyaw said. "We’re seeking, you know, any tips or information from the public at this time."

