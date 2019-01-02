Missing teen found safe, adoptive father arrested

A missing girl from Tennessee was found safe in Wisconsin after a multi-state search and her adoptive father Randall Pruitt was arrested.
1:23 | 02/01/19

Missing teen found safe, adoptive father arrested
Now to that breaking news overnight, that missing Tennessee teen found safe nearly 700 miles from home and in Wisconsin. Erielle reshef joins us now with the latest. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning. This morning after that nearly three-week search that spanned four states a missing girl found but now a chilling break in that case, the teen's adoptive father arrested for sexual assault and concealing the girl's identity as she could be a victim, authorities say. This morning a 14-year-old is safe three weeks after she mysteriously vanished from her Tennessee home to a desperate multistate search. And now a major twist in the case. Just days after pleading for her safe return -- We want you to come home. Reporter: -- The girls adoptive father Randall Pruitt arrested on sexual assault charges. Did she leave out of her own will, fleeing from a bad home situation? We believe Reporter: Authorities discovering the teen in Wisconsin, nearly 700 miles from her family's farm. She's in good health. She's safe. She's warm. She's been fed. Very good ending to this as far as we're concerned. Reporter: Now, so authorities say that the girl had relatives in Wisconsin but they're not saying who she was with when she was discovered. According to investigators more arrests are likely in this case but the good news is she is safe. She is cared for That's the best news.

