Transcript for Search for missing Colorado woman intensifies

Now we have those new developments in the nationwide search for that mother who vanished on Thanksgiving. Investigators say her phone pinged hundreds of miles away from where she disappeared. Paula Faris joins us with that. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning, everyone. Kelsey Berreth is a mother. She made cinnamon rolls on Thanksgiving that were still on the stove when she went missing. They are confident she was not planning on leaving. This morning, a nationwide search is on for missing mother and pilot Kelsey Berreth. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, a gray sweater, blue pants possibly blue jeans with a brown purse and white shoes. Reporter: The 29-year-old who has a 1-year-old daughter was last seen more than two weeks ago on Thanksgiving day leaving this safeway grocery store in woodland park, Colorado, but police say that her cell phone pinged several days after she went missing in Idaho, roughly 700 miles away. It makes us wonder what she is doing us up there, what the phone is, you know, potentially she may not be there. Maybe the phone is. Reporter: Police searched her home. They found her makeup, suitcases and cars all untouched. Her family says they are certain she did not pack to go anywhere. I just want her to come home. I just want her to come home. Reporter: Over the weekend, neighbors and friends gathered for a vigil, praying for Kelsey's safe return. Please keep the family of Kelsey Berreth in your heart and souls. Reporter: Holding out hope that Kelsey will be found. I find myself calling her quite often, and her phone just goes to voicemail. So when you think of someone, just let them know. Reporter: That family just torn apart right now. No suspects named, and they are treating this as a missing persons case. Her friends and family say she was grounded and responsible. This was completely out of her character and she has no ties to Idaho where her phone was pinging. We hope she is found. Paula, thank you.

