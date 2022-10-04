The mysterious Stockton serial killings: A timeline

Northern California authorities are searching for an apparent serial killer tied to six slayings.
All of the victims were alone at the time they were fatally shot, police said, and the killings all happened at night or in the early morning.
Here's how the crimes unfolded:
April 10, 2021
At 4:18 a.m. on April 10, 2021, a 40-year-old man was shot and killed in Oakland, California. Stockton police announced on Monday that this killing has been linked to the spree.
April 16, 2021
Days later, on April 16, 2021 at 3:20 a.m., a 46-year-old woman was shot in Stockton and survived her injuries, police said. This shooting has also been linked to the spree, police said on Monday.
July 8, 2022
More than one year went by.
Then on July 8 at 12:31 a.m., a 35-year-old man, Paul Yaw, was fatally shot in Stockton, police said.
Yaw "was a good boy who grew into a good man with a big heart," his family said in a statement to ABC News. "He was a son, brother, father, grandson, nephew and cousin."
Aug. 11, 2022
Weeks later, on Aug. 11 at 9:49 p.m., a 43-year-old man, Salvador Debudey Jr., was shot and killed, police said.
Aug. 30, 2022
The next victim was 21-year-old Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez, who was fatally shot at 6:41 a.m. on Aug. 30 in Stockton.
Sept. 21, 2022
A 52-year-old man, Juan Cruz, was fatally shot in Stockton at 4:27 a.m. on Sept. 21, police said.
Sept. 27, 2022
The final victim was 54-year-old Lawrence Lopez Sr., who was was fatally shot at 1:53 a.m. on Sept. 27, according to police.
Lopez was a musician who leaves behind six children, his brother, Jerry Lopez, told ABC News.
"It's mind-blowing that the deaths are supposedly connected," Jerry Lopez said.
Sept. 30, 2022
On Sept. 30, Stockton police announced that they believed the five 2022 homicides were linked, adding that they met the definition of a serial killer.
Authorities said there was physical evidence linking the five crime scenes together, but did not specify what the evidence was.
Police released this image of a man who is considered a person of interest.
None of the victims were robbed and none of the slayings were drug- or gang-related, police said.
Oct. 3, 2022
On Oct. 3, police said they believed the two 2021 shootings -- one fatal and one non-fatal -- were also linked.
Stockton police ask anyone with information to call Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600.
ABC News' Zohreen Shah, Alyssa Pone and Caroline Guthrie contributed to this report.