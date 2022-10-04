The mysterious Stockton serial killings: A timeline

Police are searching for a person of interest tied to the six slayings.

Northern California authorities are searching for an apparent serial killer tied to six slayings.

All of the victims were alone at the time they were fatally shot, police said, and the killings all happened at night or in the early morning.

Here's how the crimes unfolded:

April 10, 2021

At 4:18 a.m. on April 10, 2021, a 40-year-old man was shot and killed in Oakland, California. Stockton police announced on Monday that this killing has been linked to the spree.

April 16, 2021

Days later, on April 16, 2021 at 3:20 a.m., a 46-year-old woman was shot in Stockton and survived her injuries, police said. This shooting has also been linked to the spree, police said on Monday.

July 8, 2022

More than one year went by.

Then on July 8 at 12:31 a.m., a 35-year-old man, Paul Yaw, was fatally shot in Stockton, police said.

Yaw "was a good boy who grew into a good man with a big heart," his family said in a statement to ABC News. "He was a son, brother, father, grandson, nephew and cousin."

Paul Alexander Yaw, 35, was one of the victims of a serial killer in Stockton, Calif. Greta Bogrow

Aug. 11, 2022

Weeks later, on Aug. 11 at 9:49 p.m., a 43-year-old man, Salvador Debudey Jr., was shot and killed, police said.

Aug. 30, 2022

The next victim was 21-year-old Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez, who was fatally shot at 6:41 a.m. on Aug. 30 in Stockton.

Stockton, Calif., police released the locations of five murders believed to be committed by the same person since July 8. Stockton Police Department

Sept. 21, 2022

A 52-year-old man, Juan Cruz, was fatally shot in Stockton at 4:27 a.m. on Sept. 21, police said.

Sept. 27, 2022

The final victim was 54-year-old Lawrence Lopez Sr., who was was fatally shot at 1:53 a.m. on Sept. 27, according to police.

Lopez was a musician who leaves behind six children, his brother, Jerry Lopez, told ABC News.

"It's mind-blowing that the deaths are supposedly connected," Jerry Lopez said.

In this undated photo released by the Lopez family, Lorenzo Lopez is shown. Jerry Lopez Family

Sept. 30, 2022

On Sept. 30, Stockton police announced that they believed the five 2022 homicides were linked, adding that they met the definition of a serial killer.

Authorities said there was physical evidence linking the five crime scenes together, but did not specify what the evidence was.

Police released this image of a man who is considered a person of interest.

Stockton, Calif., police released a photo of a person of interest in the murders of five men in the city since July. Stockton Police Department

None of the victims were robbed and none of the slayings were drug- or gang-related, police said.

Oct. 3, 2022

On Oct. 3, police said they believed the two 2021 shootings -- one fatal and one non-fatal -- were also linked.

Stockton police ask anyone with information to call Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600.

ABC News' Zohreen Shah, Alyssa Pone and Caroline Guthrie contributed to this report.