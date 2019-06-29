Newark International Airport grounds all flights due to 'airport emergency'

Newark Liberty Airport grounded all flights into and out of the airport Saturday due to an "airport emergency."

"Due to an airport emergency there are currently no arrivals nor departures from Newark Airport.Please check with your carrier before coming to the airport," Newark tweeted at 8:46 a.m. Saturday.

The airport has not yet provided any details on the emergency.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.