Newark International Airport grounds all flights due to 'airport emergency'

Jun 29, 2019, 9:08 AM ET
PHOTO: In this July 18, 2018, file photo, United Airlines commercial jets sit at a gate at Terminal C of Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J.PlayJulio Cortez/AP, FILE
WATCH Newark International Airport grounds all flights due to 'airport emergency'

Newark Liberty Airport grounded all flights into and out of the airport Saturday due to an "airport emergency."

Interested in Airlines?

Add Airlines as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Airlines news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Airlines
Add Interest

"Due to an airport emergency there are currently no arrivals nor departures from Newark Airport.Please check with your carrier before coming to the airport," Newark tweeted at 8:46 a.m. Saturday.

(MORE: Operations resume at Newark Airport after drone activity causes ground stop)

The airport has not yet provided any details on the emergency.

(MORE: Flights resume at Newark Airport after United flight skids off runway )

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.