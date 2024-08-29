Her family is seeking more than $10 million in damages, according to a lawsuit.

Northeastern University student sues sorority after fall from window left her with 'catastrophic' injuries

The family of a Northeastern University student is suing her sorority, as well as its president and a landlord, after she fell from a second-floor window and suffered "catastrophic" injuries.

Sarah Cox, then a junior at the school in Boston, had been at a party in March 2023 at a house used by her sorority, Alpha Epsilon Phi.

According to a lawsuit obtained by ABC News, Cox had been in the kitchen "crowded with party guests" when she "fell out of a window onto the driveway below."

She fell at least 20 feet, the lawsuit states.

Cox suffered "catastrophic and permanent injuries" as a result of the fall and now lives and receives care at a nursing home.

The sorority house where Sarah Cox, a Northeastern University student, fell from a window on March 31, 2023, is pictured here on April 2, 2023, in Mission Hill, Boston. Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images, FILE

Her family is seeking more than $10 million in damages.

According to the lawsuit, the lives of her parents have been "significantly restructured because they now have to provide care and support of every aspect of Sarah's life 24 hours per day and 7 days per week on a permanent basis."

"As a result of the severity of her injuries, Sarah will continue to permanently rely on her parents," the suit states.

The defendants in the case have called for the lawsuit to be dismissed, saying the plaintiffs "do not know, and cannot explain, what caused Sarah Cox to fall" and that any allegations are "based on nothing more than speculation."

"Simply put, there are no allegations connecting any conduct of the sorority defendants to Cox's alleged injury, or factual allegations supporting the notion that the sorority defendants were somehow involved in causing the fall," the defendants' lawyers wrote in court filings.

File image of Northeastern University in Boston. STOCK PHOTO/Adobe Stock

Attorneys for both the plaintiffs and defendants did not immediately respond to requests for comment by ABC News.