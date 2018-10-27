Numbers drawn for $687.8 million Powerball, third-largest in game history

The third-largest Powerball drawing is in the books, so check your tickets.

The winning numbers for the $687.8 million prize are 8-12-13-19-27 and a Powerball of 4.

The cash payout is just shy of half a billion.

Saturday's total was adjusted down slightly from an estimated total of $750 million earlier in the week.

The drawing comes on the heels of a near-record $1.5 billion Mega Millions drawing earlier this week. The jackpot was won by a single ticket in South Carolina.

ABCNews.com

The largest lotto drawing in U.S. history remains a $1.59 billion Powerball from January 2016. The second-largest ever is this past week's Mega Millions and the third-largest is a $758 million Powerball from August 2017.

The drawing on Saturday is the fourth-largest lotto total ever.