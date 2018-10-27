Numbers drawn for $687.8 million Powerball, third-largest in game history

Oct 27, 2018, 11:25 PM ET
The ticketholder of the $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot in Simpsonville, South Carolina, has still not been identified.PlayABCNews.com
WATCH $750 million up for grabs in 4th-largest Powerball

The third-largest Powerball drawing is in the books, so check your tickets.

The winning numbers for the $687.8 million prize are 8-12-13-19-27 and a Powerball of 4.

The cash payout is just shy of half a billion.

(MORE: 'It is a big, big win for South Carolina': How the Mega Millions jackpot helps more than just the winner)

Saturday's total was adjusted down slightly from an estimated total of $750 million earlier in the week.

The drawing comes on the heels of a near-record $1.5 billion Mega Millions drawing earlier this week. The jackpot was won by a single ticket in South Carolina.

The ticketholder of the $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot in Simpsonville, South Carolina, has still not been identified.ABCNews.com
The ticketholder of the $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot in Simpsonville, South Carolina, has still not been identified.

The largest lotto drawing in U.S. history remains a $1.59 billion Powerball from January 2016. The second-largest ever is this past week's Mega Millions and the third-largest is a $758 million Powerball from August 2017.

The drawing on Saturday is the fourth-largest lotto total ever.

(MORE: 7 lottery jackpot winners who lost big)

Comments