An NYPD officer allegedly asked her boyfriend to help her hire a hitman to murder her ex-husband, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

Officer Valerie Cincinelli, 34 of Oceanside in New York's Long Island suburb, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

She is scheduled to appear in federal court in Central Islip, Long Island, Friday afternoon.

Cincinelli, who has been on the job since 2007, worked out of the NYPD's 106th Precinct in Queens. However, she has been on modified assignment since 2017 because of prior domestic incidents involving the boyfriend and the ex-husband, the sources said.

Neither of the men have been named.

The FBI and the NYPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau brought the case against Cincinelli.

