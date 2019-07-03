Transcript for Jurors in first Texas murder-for-hire trial on why they refused to convict

It's October 2014. And this case it's just so shocking summing up Cohen wrote this it's likely won the bigger murder trials that this city has seen in a long long time. They have a prominent doctor doctor Joseph son gave found murdered in his home. You have allegations that another prominent doctor Mike Dixon put out a hand on him. All over a woman in the middle office. Michelle should Tina. I knew when. We thank and far. I did not think any and it rightly I went there every game. And really examining and it helps. I felt like it was my job to go in here and look at everything. And determine whether it contained in this player could have been that way when there was a question about any thing you know he couldn't tank that is that's for sure thing. I never felt like you is positioning Mikhail. I felt like is positioning him pegged at a grass. I think I act kind of angry acting doctor Nixon religious. View and parents. Race and improved pain he is not quite than me and you think he is. He just wanted to say the word honest reasons maybe doctor Sonny is. Eating other women and women he's trying to time. Catch those things in the act after Dixon wanted to be tracked and that I think is entirely his probably shouldn't just happen. That's no. When he got understand and change this entire story it just kind of. To me for a loop at first but the prosecutors. Very discovery. And veins were popping out of his neck and Matt Powell was livid but he was able to recover. Because he already had a videotape of shepherd confessing to the crime he showed that the jury that was enough to convince them that jurors. Chauffeurs for next giving us all the information right there. The video Dave shepherds confession was. A revelation. I thought. It really tied together. A lot of facts we've heard in testimony. And so there was little doubt in my mind at that point of guilty for me. For that to be in such stark contrast ad what he. His in court testimony lands. Really was very suspicious and rays have a lot of red flags for me. In regards to that and national media are Jerry Lewis hall and we cannot use the contents. Exchange shepherd us. The testimony for. Purposes. Connecting tactics and we were supposed to use. Fat idiot test and he. To determine if we can't believe the court testimony and that was it and it became clear in the deliberation room next. There was still reference by some of the jurors act and act original confession that video content. And so I think that was one of that the problems that I had when it. I was definitely surprised that there where a couple of that's felt that Dixon was not guilty. I felt how do you they have it in me Dallas win. The evidence was all there in my used. During our deliberations we came to an impasse I think today shepherd change of testimony seem to have a bearing on her. Decision even though it didn't have an impact on me. Personally. It did on them. I just feel like that we had so many people that walked again. From. The time we were supposed to my our decision. And there was no discussion. Banks he was guilty and there are and I mean person or a lot wailed that you know we really need to talk without a lot of as the. Foreman. It became apparent. But these two juror. For it to be admits child. It's frustrating it's frustrating especially those of us who. Had our Stan and how we believe. And for all that seems like for nothing. My Lennon and imagine how much benefit somebody. In jail for their own. Rest of their line if I'm not absolutely out of a 100% certain and it he did it. And it wasn't there and evidence wasn't there someone. Output from. Now one thing I don't wanna do it again. I don't ever want to be on the trolley this again I don't want anybody plot and my hands. Okay. Oh. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.