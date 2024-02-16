Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes visit kids shot at Chiefs parade

The girls, ages 8 and 10, were both shot in the legs at Wednesday's parade.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes visited kids injured in the Chiefs parade shooting.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes visited kids injured in the Chiefs parade shooting.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes visited kids injured in the Chiefs parade shooting.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes visited kids injured in the Chiefs parade shooting.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes visited two young sisters who are in the hospital after being shot at the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade.

The girls, ages 8 and 10, were with their family at Wednesday's parade and rally when they were both shot in the legs, the Reyes family said.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes visited kids injured in the Chiefs parade shooting. Courtesy Reyes family

One person was killed and 22 were hurt in the mass shooting, which police said appeared to stem from a dispute.

The sisters underwent surgery and will wear casts for several months. They are "making good progress" and have started physical therapy, their family said in a statement.

The family thanked the Children’s Mercy Hospital staff as well as the Mahomeses, and shared photos of the famous couple's hospital visit.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes visited kids injured in the Chiefs parade shooting. Courtesy Reyes family

"We are incredibly grateful for the love, support, and prayers during this difficult time," the family said. "While we are relieved by their progress, the emotional healing continues for all of us."

At least half of the victims from Wednesday's shooting are under the age of 16, according to police.

Two juvenile suspects are in custody on gun-related charges and resisting arrest, officials said.