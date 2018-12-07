Authorities in Louisville are looking for an armored-car driver who disappeared along with an undetermined amount of money while waiting for his partner outside a mall.

On Wednesday, around 3:15 p.m., officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department went to the Jefferson Mall after getting a call from Garda Armored Truck Services that one of its drivers was missing.

Police found the armored car at the back of the mall, authorities said Thursday.

“ ” We're looking at every aspect of this. ... If he's missing, if he could be in danger or if he could be a suspect.

Authorities identified the missing driver as Mark Espinosa, 29, of Louisville. They said he was last seen in a dark-blue shirt and dark-blue pants.

"We're looking at every aspect of this. ... If he's missing, if he could be in danger or if he could be a suspect," Police Lt. Steve Kaufling said during a news conference Thursday.

Kaufling said a vehicle had been searched as well as Espinosa's residence.

He said there are usually two employees in the armored car. On Wednesday, one of the workers entered the mall to make his drops and pickups, Kaufling said.

Espinosa stayed with the truck and waited outside. Kaufling said that it was not the team's first drop of the day and that they had made several drops that day.

He said police were still canvassing the area around the mall but had not yet located any surveillance video.

"It's a busy area, you know, and we hope someone did see something that will help us locate him ... or his whereabouts," Kaufling said.

He said an undetermined amount of money was also missing.

Police asked that the public call 502-574-LMPD (5673) if they had any information on Espinosa's whereabouts.