Transcript for Armored truck spills money on highway

Back now with that highway surprise. An armored truck accidentally making it rain in Indiana. Hundreds of thousands spilling out the back. ABC's Diane Macedo is here with the story. Making it rain. Oh, yeah, and legally finder's keepers does not apply but ask yourself, what would you do? Look at all this money. They all 20s. Reporter: It seems like a dream come true. Thousands of dollars in cash littering an Indiana highway with drivers jumping out of their cars to help collect it. This man came and got a bag of money, y'all. Reporter: The money came from an armored Brinks truck that opened Wednesday sending a reported $600,000 flying everywhere. All this money is on the highway. Reporter: Police eventually stopped traffic to help gather the bills and two "Gma" producers just happened to be in the area capturing that moment on Instagram. So literally money falls from trees. Where did this come from? Reporter: Authorities then posted on Twitter reminding everyone that taking the money is a crime. Look at all this money. You should have seen people was getting off school buses. Nobody was actually running from the police when the police arrived and everyone on scene cooperated and gave the money back when asked to. Reporter: An investigation is under way as police try to recover the cash still missing. We're asking folks to reach out to us and call us and those who call us we're granting full amnesty, full immunity if they call us and say I picked up some of this money and would like to give it back. No word on what caused it to open but police have started getting calls saying they want to turn the money in. Any of those people getting off the school bus. That one was -- Are you festing up right now? Thank you. He's waving money at us. It's raining in here.

