Police shooting of Daunte Wright: A timeline of the case

Daunte Wright, 20, who was shot dead on Sunday, leaves behind a 2-year-old son.

Protesters are taking to the streets of Minnesota in the wake of this weekend's fatal police shooting of a 20-year-old Black man, Daunte Wright.

Wright, who leaves behind a 2-year-old son, was shot and killed by Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter on Sunday. The former police chief claimed Potter, a 26-year veteran of the department, mistook her gun for a Taser.

Here's a timeline of the case so far

Sunday, April 11

On Sunday afternoon, Potter and an officer she was training pulled Wright over for an expired registration tag on his car. The officers then determined during the stop that Wright had an outstanding gross misdemeanor warrant, Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said Tuesday.

As the officers tried to take Wright into custody, the 20-year-old got back into his car, police said. Potter then announced that she would use the Taser on Wright, according to the Washington County Attorney's Office.

"She pulled her Glock 9mm handgun with her right hand and pointed it at Wright, saying again that she would tase him," prosecutors said in a statement Wednesday. "Potter said 'Taser, Taser, Taser,' and pulled the trigger on her handgun."

Potter then said, "S---, I just shot him!" according to prosecutors.

Wright's car sped off, traveling several blocks before crashing into another car.

Wright died at the scene.

Protests erupted Sunday night prompting Brooklyn Center Schools to close on Monday.

Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said there were reports of 100 to 200 people marching toward the Brooklyn Center Police Department. He said rocks and other objects were thrown at the police department and there were reports of shots fired near the department.

Monday, April 12

Protests continued on Monday night, spreading from Brooklyn Center to Minneapolis to Portland to New York. A curfew was imposed in Brooklyn Center, Minneapolis, and other parts of Minnesota on Monday night, and dozens of people were arrested, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Tuesday, April 13

"I lost my son, he's never coming back," Wright's father, Aubrey Wright, told ABC News in an exclusive interview Tuesday on "Good Morning America."

"I can't accept that -- a mistake, that doesn't even sound right," he added. "This officer has been on the force for 26 years. I can't accept that."

Potter submitted her resignation from the police department on Tuesday.

In a resignation letter to city officials, she wrote, "I have loved every minute of being a police officer and serving this community to the best of my ability, but I believe it is in the best interest of the community, the department, and my fellow officers if I resign immediately."

Gannon, the police chief, also submitted his resignation.

"Upwards of 60 arrests" were made amid protests Tuesday night.

Wednesday, April 14

Potter, 48, was arrested and charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter.

A second-degree manslaughter conviction in Minnesota carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Attorneys Benjamin Crump, Jeff Storms and Antonio Romanucci, who are representing the Wright family, in a statement Wednesday claimed that the shooting "was no accident."

"This was an intentional, deliberate, and unlawful use of force," they said. "A 26-year veteran of the force knows the difference between a taser and a firearm. Kim Potter executed Daunte for what amounts to no more than a minor traffic infraction and a misdemeanor warrant."

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department Wednesday to protest for a fourth consecutive night.

"They pulled on the fence, shot pyrotechnics, lobbed bricks and bottles over the fence," Harrington said. "I think tonight we were around 500 people there, yelling and chanting."

ABC News' Morgan Winsor contributed to this report.