Scrambling to find eggs? Try renting a chicken.

In the last 30 days, 159 flocks tested positive for bird flu, the USDA said.

Rent The Chicken, a company that allows for people to have backyard hens for fresh eggs without the commitment of having hens permanently.

Rent The Chicken, a company that allows for people to have backyard hens for fresh eggs without the commitment of having hens permanently.

Rent The Chicken, a company that allows for people to have backyard hens for fresh eggs without the commitment of having hens permanently.

Rent The Chicken, a company that allows for people to have backyard hens for fresh eggs without the commitment of having hens permanently.

With cases of bird flu spiking across the United States, the subsequent egg shortage has left many Americans scrambling to keep the fridge stocked.

The solution for many shoppers has been going straight to the source -- by acquiring a chicken.

Rent The Chicken, a company that allows for people to have backyard hens for fresh eggs without the commitment of having hens permanently. Rent The Chicken

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, 159 flocks tested positive for bird flu, also known as avian influenza, in the last 30 days.

When a bird becomes infected with the virus, the animal needs to be culled and the eggs need to be destroyed, leading to a decrease in the overall number of eggs produced in the country.

With a limited quantity of eggs available, the USDA predicted that egg prices will rise up to 20% in 2025.

But for those who refuse to forgo the breakfast staple, there's another option to ensure a steady stream of eggs: renting a chicken.

Rent The Chicken, which was founded in 2013, strives to "provide people a chance to try out having backyard hens for fresh eggs without the long-term commitment," according to co-founder Jenn Tompkins.

The organization partners with farmers in the United States and Canada to provide rental opportunities across North America. Tompkins said customers will see a dozen eggs per week with two hens, and about two dozen with four hens.

With shortages and price hikes caused by the spate of bird flu in many states, Tompkins said the company's phones are "ringing off the hook."

"Our online inquiries are filling up very quickly as well," Tompkins said. "We will run out of hens available for rent. If anyone is interested, please make sure to put their reservation in sooner than later."

Rent The Chicken, a company that allows for people to have backyard hens for fresh eggs without the commitment of having hens permanently. Rent The Chicken

In most regions, Tompkins said prices start at around $500 for a 5-6 month rental period. This one-time fee for most standard packages includes two hens, a coop, food and instruction book.

While it may not be cheaper than buying eggs at the grocery store -- it amounts to spending roughly $20 per week for eggs, without factoring in the upkeep -- renting a chicken will provide food security and minimize stress when eggs are scarce, said Connecticut farmer Joe Defrancesco.

Joe Defrancesco, who has been renting chickens for the past five years. ABC News

"It's actually getting pretty popular, because everyone wants to know where their eggs come from," Defrancesco told ABC News. "It's not basically the price of the eggs, it's more of: 'I want to make sure that I have eggs.'"