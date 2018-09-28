Sen. Dianne Feinstein rails against Brett Kavanaugh's 'aggressive and belligerent' behavior

Sep 28, 2018, 11:54 AM ET
PHOTO: Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies to the Senate Judiciary Committee during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill, Sept. 27, 2018 in Washington.PlayWin McNamee/Getty Images
WATCH Sen. Dianne Feinstein rails against Kavanaugh's 'aggressive and belligerent' behavior

The fiery testimony from Brett Kavanaugh on Thursday has drawn rebukes from members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, with some saying his temperament shows he's unfit to serve on the nation's highest court.

Interested in Supreme Court?

Add Supreme Court as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Supreme Court news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Supreme Court
Add Interest

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the committee's ranking member, said she has not seen a judicial nominee behave in that manner before.

"This was not someone who reflected an impartial temperament or the fairness and even handedness one would see in a judge. This was someone who was aggressive and belligerent. I have never seen someone who wants to be elevated to the highest court in our country behave in that manner," Feinstein said.

Kavanaugh's combative appearance alternated at times between a loud defiance and defense of his character to emotional and tearful.

(MORE: Sanders says Democrats were ‘absolutely disgraceful’ and ‘exploited’ Kavanaugh, Ford)

Feinstein, D-Calif., said one of Kavanaugh's accusers, Christine Blasey Ford, who alleges that he sexually assaulted her in high school, behaved very differently.

Judiciary Committee members Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, 2nd right, GOP Chairman Charles Grassley, center, look on before a markup hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 28, 2018Brendan Smialowski /AFP/Getty Images
Judiciary Committee members Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, 2nd right, GOP Chairman Charles Grassley, center, look on before a markup hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 28, 2018

"In stark contrast, the person who testified yesterday and demonstrated a balanced temperament was Dr. Ford," Feinstein said, adding that she gave "powerful testimony."

(MORE: Enter headline of content here)

Fellow Democrat Sen. Patrick Leahy echoed those concerns about Kavanaugh's behavior, saying that he has "never seen such volatility, partisanship and lack of judicial temperament" in a nominee.

PHOTO: Professor Christine Blasey Ford testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill, Sept. 27, 2018 in Washington.Jim Bourg/Pool via Getty Images
Professor Christine Blasey Ford testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill, Sept. 27, 2018 in Washington.

Republicans on the committee, however, fiercely defended Kavanaugh's testimony.

Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, said Kavanaugh has an "impeccable" character and it would be an "absolute crying shame if we treated him like some sort of impostor."

(MORE: 5 key takeaways from the Ford-Kavanaugh hearing)

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., continued his impassioned defense of Kavanaugh that was on display during the hearing on Thursday.

"I'm going to vote yes, and I'm going to tell his two daughters that I'm proud of your dad, and I really, really believe he's a good man," Graham said.

Even Kavanaugh caught himself behaving questionably - and subsequently apologized for - during a tense moment with Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.

When asked whether he had ever blacked out while drinking, Kavanaugh turned the question back on Klobuchar. After a brief recess, Kavanaugh apologized.

"I started my last colloquy to saying to Senator Klobuchar how much I respected her and what she did at the last hearing and asked me a question at the end and I responded by asking her a question and I'm sorry I did. This is a tough process," Kavanaugh said.

Comments