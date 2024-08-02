The track star has faced hurdles on her journey to the Olympics.

Sha'Carri Richardson's journey to the Paris Olympics as the fastest woman in the world

Sha'Carri Richardson is heading to Paris for her first Olympic Games. The 24-year-old track and field sprinter qualified for the event with a 10.71-second 100-meter run, the fastest women's time in the competition by any woman this year.

Richardson’s triumphant path to the international games hasn’t always been smooth, stunted by personal and professional hurdles that held her back from the Tokyo Olympic games.

Here’s a look at Richardson’s journey thus far:

In 2019, Richardson broke two world records in the under-20 athletics age category at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Championships.

She set a new record in the 100m with a time of 10.75 -- shattering the world junior record, the collegiate record, the school record, and the facility according to NCAA Track & Field.

Richardson got second place in the 200m, but she still set a then-under-20 world record with a time of 22.17.

Richardson rose to stardom ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics when she won the U.S Olympic trials with the time of 10.86 in the 100 meter race. At the age of 21, according to ESPN, she was the youngest woman to win the event at the trials since the ‘80s.

Not only was she the fastest woman in America, but she quickly became a recognizable figure for donning colorful hair and long nails on her speedy, route across the track.

Sha'carri Richardson of the United States, wins a heat in the women's 100-meter run at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. Petr David Josek/AP

However, she was later served a one month suspension for testing positive for THC (cannabis), according to the Olympics, which is banned under the World Anti-Doping Agency rules.

Richardson told reporters at the time that she used marijuana during the trials in Oregon, where the recreation use of he substance is legal, as to cope with the recent death of her birth mother.

USA Track & Field, the national governing body for the sport, expressed support for Richardson and condolences for her mother, but ultimately did not select Richardson for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

"While USATF fully agrees that the merit of the World Anti-Doping Agency rules related to THC should be reevaluated, it would be detrimental to the integrity of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Track & Field if USATF amended its policies following competition, only weeks before the Olympic Games," the organization said in a statement at the time.

Richardson has continued to dominate the track, becoming the fastest woman in the world with a 10.65-second 100-meter win at the 2023 World Athletics Championships -- a championship record.

Richardson's win at this year's U.S. Olympic trials was recorded as the fastest women's time in the competition by any woman this year, according to World Athletics.

Richardson will start her Olympics journey in Paris on Aug. 2 with the women's 100-meter run preliminary round.