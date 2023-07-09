Simultaneous searches unfolding on opposite sides of the country for suspected murderers who escaped from custody

Intense manhunts were occurring simultaneously on both sides of the country Sunday after a suspect in a hostage-taking homicide escaped from custody at a California medical facility less than a week after another murder suspect described by authorities as a "survivalist" broke out of a Pennsylvania jail.

The latest fugitive drama unfolded Sunday morning in a Sacramento, California, suburb, where 35-year-old inmate Eric Abril was discovered missing from the Roseville Medical Center, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

Abril was arrested on April 6 after he allegedly shot a California Highway Patrol officer in an ambush while wearing body armor and took two hostages at gunpoint, killing one and wounding the other, according to police. He was arrested when he was injured during a shootout with law enforcement officers, authorities said.

"We ask the immediate public to exercise extreme caution and to call 911 immediately if Abril is seen," the Placer County Sheriff's Office warned in its statement.

A search was launched on July 9, 2023, for 35-year-old Eric Abril, a suspected murderer, who authorities said escaped from the Sutter Roseville Medical Center near Roseville, Calif. Placer County Sheriff's Office

Details of Abril's escape were not immediately disclosed by authorities.

"It is unknown what Abril is wearing at this time but he was last seen wearing an orange jumpsuit," the sheriff's office said, describing the fugitive as white with brown hair, 6 feet tall and weighing 175 pounds.

Abril's escape came as a separate massive manhunt for murder suspect Michael Burham was entering its fourth day more than 2,000 miles away in northern Pennsylvania.

The 34-year-old Burham, a suspect in homicide and rape cases in Jamestown, New York, escaped Thursday night from the Warren County Jail in Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

The Jamestown Police Department released this booking photo of Michael Burham. Jamestown Police Department

He was last seen around 11:20 p.m. Thursday wearing an orange-and-white-striped jumpsuit, a denim jacket and a pair of Crocs, state police said.

Burham escaped from the recreation yard by climbing atop exercise equipment and exiting the yard through a metal-grated roof, Warren County spokesperson Cecile Stelter told reporters during a news conference Friday. Burham then used bed sheets tied together to lower himself to the ground and flee on foot, she said.

"At this time, we have no reason to believe that Burham has left the general area," Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said during a news conference Saturday afternoon.

Residents in and around the city of Warren have been advised by authorities to lock their doors and windows and were warned that Burham should be considered armed and dangerous.

Bivens described Burham as a "self-taught survivalist" with military experience who "could be potentially holed up in a wooded area near the city," he said.

The search is challenging due to the rugged and steep terrain, Bivens said, adding, "It is taking a lot of time and effort to search those areas."

Burham was arrested on May 24 after leading authorities on a multi-state manhunt. At the time, there were three warrants issued for his arrest, including one stemming from charges he raped and unlawfully imprisoned a woman on March 13 in Jamestown, authorities said.

Burham was previously named a person of interest in the killing of 34-year-old Kala Hodgkin on May 11 in Jamestown, police said. Amid the latest manhunt, Jamestown police are now referring to Burham as a suspect in that case.

During the previous manhunt, Burham allegedly kidnapped an elderly couple at gunpoint on May 20 in Sheffield, Pennsylvania, and drove them to North Charleston, South Carolina, where he was arrested, according to the FBI.

In the new search for Burham, a $9,500 reward is being offered for information that leads to his apprehension, state police said.

Cecile Stelter, a Warren County spokesperson, told ABC News that in the previous manhunt, Burham lived in the woods for multiple days, demonstrating his survivalist abilities.