A South Carolina woman was injured in an alligator attack while walking her dog near a pond at night, police said.

The attack happened at around 10 p.m. Monday Sun City, South Carolina, police said in a statement on Tuesday, warning residents to be vigilant when waking near local ponds and lagoons.

Officers with the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said she was walking her dog in an area between her yard and her neighbor’s yard. They said she sustained bites to her wrist, hand and leg, but did not detail the severity of her injuries.

An alligator, described as about 9 feet in length, was captured near the same area sometime later and euthanized by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the office said.

Officials could not confirm for certain if it was the same alligator, but agents said it did match the woman’s description and was found near a pond about 25 yards away from her home.

The sheriff's office said alligator attacks are uncommon in the area, but is urged residents to "be careful," especially at night.

"Though these type of incidents are infrequent, we urge Beaufort County residents and guests to be mindful of alligators and to please be careful when walking near ponds and lagoons—especially at night when visibility is limited," the office said in a statement. "As of this afternoon, the injured woman remains hospitalized in Savannah. We extend our prayers and thoughts for her speedy recovery."

The woman was taken to a Memorial Health in Savannah, Georgia, for treatment. Her condition was not immediately known.

