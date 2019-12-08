Transcript for Texas teenager dies after dog attack

Is that. There. The sound woke Elizabeth Cantu up in the middle of the night the screams just before 5 AM my truck went there in like obscene. Over his thing she climbed on her truck saw into the backyard next door. Where she says three pit bulls were attacking a young man who was desperately trying to knock on the door he was. That Baird knocking. Trying to get someone in an open and she said she honked her horn tried to wake her neighbor who never responded she called 911. Irving police rushed to how. Three officers jumped the fence. And try to get between the victim and the dogs one officer was bitten they had to shoot a dog the other two in quarantine with animal services the sixteen year old taken to a hospital where he later died everywhere. Wrong arms legs police continue to investigate but they say with his death we may never know what he was doing in the backyard it's surrounded by a fence and they say he didn't live at the house. Knowing that had been me. And yesterday the dog's owner told WFAA the dogs did their job. It went building to with the while one and then you can see why what when somebody O'Connell and a calculator can give it political Gigabit don't know when they'll want to. Go out there what he went and Elizabeth can't help but think of the young man's final moments a reminder of what dogs can do when they attack. In Irving I'm Bradley Blackburn.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.