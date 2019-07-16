Transcript for Alligator expert presents captured Chicago gator at news conference

The at least that alligator was captured with the help expert frank rat approximately 1:30 this morning. Our team was out there all night line for the past two days in an hour our animal control officers have been out over the last week. This is an amazing amazing capture by mr. rabbo. He landed in Chicago at about 5 PM and Sunday evening. He got to work quickly surveying the area city parks with the help the Chicago park district. And Chicago please. And quickly assessed the area. Tracks. The alligator all throughout the slogan which we know is just. Isles they get feels. Got to work early yesterday morning with the park was quiet it down again it was with the help. Several department agencies. OEMC's streets and sanitation. Chicago please Chicago park district. And once the current was quiet it mr. rabbit and my inspector. Tours Drake. Went about the park check the alligator. But let's take a break in the afternoon with a hat signed. Letting them again days. The quiet side and you'll have to forgive us we haven't slept in about three days. Once the park was credited mr. -- came back at about 5 PM last night and I was with him. He personally went through each and every trends looking cranny of this look this man is amazing. We didn't catch an animal again last night about. 1:30 AM on the north side. Alan they're behind it. Localized. Saw slush on. And politician rod. It went down pretty fast once people is on that we I think we've taken eight loops around the the looking and surrounding areas before we finally saw him but once we are able to see him. Was one casting one yes it was a matter of finding him and I told Kelly that all along like we needed quiet. We needed at the place. Shut down for awhile it looked amoral acts that he would. Give us an opportunity with when it comes good. Alligators specifically the WB of a team player if they don't give you a little bit. And you're not gonna ever catch.

