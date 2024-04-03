Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Last Updated: April 2, 10:55:11PM ET

Elections Today

Connecticut
Delaware
New York
Rhode Island
Wisconsin

Recent Projections

Delegates
Wisconsin
Joe Biden
Donald Trump

Delegate Tracker

Recent Election News

When will Trump make his VP pick?
Tue Apr 2 3:57 PM EST
Biden faces next protest over Israel-Hamas war with Wisconsin 'uninstructed' campaign
Tue Apr 2 5:32 AM EST

Special counsel files response to judge's order in Trump documents case

The judge's order could have far-reaching implications in the case.

ByKatherine Faulders and Alexander Mallin
April 2, 2024, 11:30 PM

Special counsel Jack Smith has filed his response to an order from U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon that could have far-reaching implications in former President Donald Trump's classified documents case.

Judge Cannon last month asked attorneys for both Trump and the special counsel to submit proposed jury instructions on topics relating to Trump's motions to dismiss the case, specifically involving the Presidential Records Act.

Trump last year pleaded not guilty to all charges related to his handling of classified materials after leaving the White House, after prosecutors said he repeatedly refused to return hundreds of documents containing classified information ranging from U.S. nuclear secrets to the nation's defense capabilities, and took steps to thwart the government's efforts to get the documents back.

PHOTO: Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump addresses a campaign rally at the Forum River Center March 9, 2024 in Rome, Ga.
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump addresses a campaign rally at the Forum River Center March 9, 2024 in Rome, Ga.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, FILE

The former president has denounced the probe as a political witch hunt.

The trial is currently scheduled to get underway on May 20, but Judge Cannon is expected to delay that date following recent arguments from both sides.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Related Topics

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events