It's Thursday, July 25, 2019. Let's start here.

1. Mueller's marathon

In his long-awaited testimony before Congress, special counsel Robert Mueller stuck close to his report as lawmakers grilled him about the Russia investigation on Wednesday.

When asked during the House Judiciary Committee's hearing whether the report "completely and totally exonerated" President Donald Trump from obstruction of justice, Mueller answered, "That is not what the report said," and he later contended that Trump could be indicted after he leaves office.

Mueller also defended the Russia probe from Trump's claims that it was a "witch hunt" or a "hoax" before the House Intelligence Committee. The president told reporters after the hearings, "Everybody knew it was a hoax, especially the Democrats."

And while Mueller noted that he did not find conclusive evidence of a conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Russian government, Mueller warned that the threat of Russia meddling in U.S. elections would continue into 2020.

2. What's next?

More than two years and 448 pages later, the special counsel's investigation is over and Mueller has testified, but are Democrats any closer to beginning the impeachment process?

Democratic leaders so far aren’t budging, according to ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent Mary Bruce on "Start Here" today, “The question now is whether Mueller’s testimony is enough to move the needle, to get more Democratic members to back impeachment and to convince the American public to get on board with this move."

ABC News Senior National Correspondent Terry Moran is skeptical there will be an impeachment, "The public is not there and [Democrats] did not make the case with Robert Mueller in the witness chair that this president ought to be impeached.

3. Projectile provocation

North Korea launched two unidentifiable projectiles into the Sea of Japan on Wednesday, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff. A U.S. official confirmed that North Korea fired two short-range missiles, which traveled about 267 miles.

The latest provocation comes after two similar launches from North Korea in May and Trump's reaffirmation to reporters on Monday about his "very good" relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, despite a lack of progress in nuclear talks.

"[Trump] wants to make a deal with North Korea happen, but we're not sure that it's really going to ever happen," ABC News' Luis Martinez tells the podcast. "But just the fact that the U.S. is actually meeting with North Korea, even though those talks have stalled right now, I think is a positive."

4. 'Ricky renuncia'

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello has resigned amid mounting pressure over leaked offensive comments he made in a group chat with members of his inner circle.

There were nearly two weeks of protests with thousands of Puerto Ricans vowing not to stop demonstrating until Rossello was ousted. Overnight they celebrated in the streets of San Juan.

San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz, who was among those disparaged in nearly 900 pages of text messages obtained by the Puerto Rico Center for Investigative Journalism, said "justice has prevailed" in a statement to ABC News, "We are witnessing the birth of a new era a new sense of pride and a new principle of governance. I am prouder than ever today to be Puerto Rican.”

Secretary of Justice Wanda Vazquez is set to become the next governor of Puerto Rico.

Elsewhere:

'Assault causing actual bodily harm': Prosecutors in Sweden announced early Thursday that rapper A$AP Rocky has been charged in a brawl that took place in Sweden last month.

Unhappy hour: In a rare move, the Department of Defense is bringing back a group of Navy SEALs deployed in Iraq after concerns they were drinking alcohol.

Breast implant issues: A textured breast implant made by Allergan has been recalled over concerns it could case a rare cancer.

Doff your cap:

One Uber driver went to great lengths -- quite literally -- make sure his passenger wouldn't miss her aunt's 100th birthday celebration.

Kerry Maggard tweeted a shoutout to the driver named Jesus, who picked her up at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport and drove 400 miles to her aunt's party at a Minnesota nursing home.

When your Aunt turns 100, weather causes you to miss the connecting flight, and no rental cars in entire city of Minneapolis...you get creative! My sister and I requested Uber for a 4 HOUR drive and LOOK WHO ANSWERED OUR PLEA!!! #JesusSaves #Godhassenseofhumor #isntsheBEAUTIFUL pic.twitter.com/wRz3n4cQoW — Kerry Maggard (@KerryMaggard) July 21, 2019

"When he arrived I said, 'It's almost four hours away. Is that OK?' I explained we were trying to get to my aunt's birthday party," Maggard told "Good Morning America." "He paused and said, 'I'm a driver, that's what I do and I will take you.'"

"He was extremely sweet. It's really a testimony to the kindness of people," she said.