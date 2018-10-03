It's Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. Here's what you need to start your day:

1. Trump: ‘It’s a very scary time for young men in America’

As allegations of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh are investigated by the FBI behind closed doors, the cultural battle of the #MeToo movement has come into the spotlight.

President Donald Trump argued Tuesday that “it’s a scary time for young men in America” and people are guilty until they’re proven innocent. His son, Donald Trump Jr., recently told the Daily Mail he was more worried about his sons than his daughters in the wake of the #MeToo era.

The president also had a message for women in the U.S., according to ABC News Senior White House Correspondent Cecilia Vega: “Women are doing great.”

Kavanaugh has categorically denied all allegations of sexual misconduct.

2. Reported tax allegations against Trump family launch review

Trump has always claimed he turned a "very small loan" of $1 million from his father into an empire worth billions, but a New York Times investigation reports that Fred Trump actually loaned his son at least $60.7 million, much of which the Times claims was never repaid.

New York state tax officials are reviewing the report and the president's attorney called the allegations “extremely inaccurate, 100 percent false and highly defamatory."

3. Death toll continues to rise after Indonesia tsunami

Rescue teams are still making their way to the site of massive devastation in Indonesia after the 7.5-magnitude earthquake and tsunami on Friday, which killed more than 1,400 people.

4. US nearing record for child hot car deaths

According to the National Safety Council, the next hot car death you hear about will tie the record for the most in a year.

The record is 49 children, set in 2010.

In other news:

On the attack: Trump mocks Christine Blasey Ford, says 'I've had so many false accusations': At a raucous rally in Southaven, Mississippi, Tuesday night, President Trump mocked Christine Blasey Ford, who testified before Congress last week that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexual assaulted her when they were both in high school.

Military crime: 4 Navy sailors accused of group sex with underage girl: Four U.S. Navy sailors have been accused of allegedly engaging in group sex with an underage girl on a naval base in Washington state and recording and photographing the incident, according to Navy charge sheets. The sailors will face a preliminary court hearing in two weeks that will determine whether they should face a court-martial.

Dealing with mental health: Rising Democratic star exits mayoral race over depression, PTSD: A rising star in the Democratic Party announced suddenly he will be withdrawing from the race for mayor in Kansas City in order to seek further treatment for depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. Jason Kander, 37, wrote a lengthy letter on his Facebook page Tuesday afternoon announcing the surprising departure and going into painful detail about his struggles dealing with his time spent in Afghanistan 11 years ago as an Army intelligence officer.

Online bullies: Chelsea Clinton reveals why she stopped ignoring trolls: Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton said she used to stay silent when bullies targeted her, but the birth of her first child forced her to take a different approach. “I don't want my children to see me ignoring it,” Clinton said Tuesday. “I want them to see me engaging with radical kindness and empathy.”

Tight space: A look at the US military's close calls with China, Russia: When a Chinese warship sailed 135 feet from the bow of the U.S. Navy destroyer USS Decatur on Sunday -- a distance so close the American ship's commander had to make last-second maneuvers to avoid a collision -- it was just the latest in a series of close calls between the U.S. military and its adversaries.

From our partners at FiveThirtyEight:

Russia Made The King Of Chess. The U.S. Dethroned Him.

'Nightline' Rewind: Here's what you missed last night:

Chicago police officer who killed Laquan McDonald testifies in own defense: Jason Van Dyke, who shot and killed the 17-year-old in 2014, testified that he believed the teen was coming towards him with a knife in his hand.

Gisele Bundchen on rising up from 'rock bottom,' adjusting to motherhood: The supermodel shares her deeply personal journey to self-acceptance in an interview with ABC's Robin Roberts, which she describes in her new book, "Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life."

On this day in history:

Oct. 3, 1995 -- Jury finds O.J. Simpson not guilty in the murders of Nicole Simpson and Ron Goldman.

Today's must-see photo:

Rafael Sarabia of Nevada holds an American flag as he rides his horse Red Sonja outside the Las Vegas Village across from Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino as a tribute to those killed in last year's massacre at the site in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

What's hot on social:

Watch what happens after a Florida police officer pulls over a man who stole a tractor.

