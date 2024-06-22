A total of 14 states have ceased nearly all abortion services.

A state-by-state breakdown of abortion laws 2 years after Roe was overturned

Monday marks two years since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending the constitutional right to an abortion and allowing states to decide whether to restrict access to the procedure or not.

As of Friday, 14 states have ceased nearly all abortion services and three states have enacted six-week bans, according to an ABC News tally.

At least nine states have no restrictions based on how far along a woman is in her pregnancy and many have recently added amendments enshrining the right to abortion in their state constitutions.

Here is a state-by-state breakdown or where abortion laws stand in your state, according to a review of state laws and the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that focuses on sexual and reproductive health.

Abortion Access in the United States Post-Dobbs Decision ABC News, State laws, Guttmacher Institute

Alabama

Alabama has ceased nearly all abortion services, prohibiting the procedure at all stages of pregnancy unless medically necessary to protect the health or life of the woman.

Patients are required to wait 48 hours after a counseling session to receive an abortion

Patients must receive an ultrasound even if medically unnecessary and receive a medication abortion in person because state laws ban the use of telehealth.

Alaska

There are no laws in place restricting abortion based on gestational age in Alaska.

Arizona

Abortion is banned in Arizona at 15 weeks' gestation or later. Patients are required to make two trips 24 hours apart, one for an in-person consultation and another for the procedure.

Patients must receive an ultrasound even if medically unnecessary and receive a medication abortion in person because state laws ban the use of telehealth.

Arkansas

Abortion is banned in Arkansas with limited exceptions including saving the health of life of the woman.

Patients are required to wait 72 hours after an in-person counseling session to receive an abortion.

California

California allows abortions up until fetal viability, which is considered between 24 and 26 weeks' gestation.

Last year, voters decided to amend the state constitution to prohibit the state from denying or interfering with a woman's "reproductive freedom."

Protestors demonstrate at the March for Reproductive Rights organized by Womens March L.A. on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Colorado

Colorado does not restrict abortion based on how far along a patient is in their pregnancy.

Connecticut

Connecticut allows abortions up until fetal viability, considered between 24 and 26 weeks' gestation.

Delaware

Abortions are prohibited in Delaware after fetal viability, considered between 24 and 26 weeks' gestation.

District of Columbia

Abortion is not restricted based on how far long a woman is in their her in Washington, D.C.

Florida

In 2024, Florida enacted a six-week abortion ban. Exceptions for rape, incest and human trafficking are allowed until 15 weeks of pregnancy.

An exception is also allowed if the abortion is to "avert a serious risk of substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function" of the woman or to her their life.

An abortion rights activist holds a sign at a protest in support of abortion access, July 13, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. John Parra/Getty Images

Georgia

Georgia bans abortions at six weeks or later. Exceptions are allowed in cases of rape or incest up to 20 weeks of pregnancy, if a police report was filed regarding the incident.

Exceptions also include if the fetus has a condition that would likely result in death or if the pregnant woman would face harm or potentially death.

In all cases, patients are required to wait 24 hours between a counseling session, which does not have to be in person, and undergoing the abortion.

Hawaii

Hawaii allows abortions up until fetal viability, considered between 24 and 26 weeks' gestation.

Idaho

Idaho has banned nearly all abortions, with the only exceptions being to save the life of the woman.

Patients are required to wait 24 hours after a counseling session, which does not have to be in person, to obtain an abortion.

Illinois

Illinois allows abortions up until fetal viability, considered between 24 and 26 weeks' gestation.

Indiana

Abortion is banned in Indiana with limited exceptions including in cases of rape or incest up to 10 weeks post-fertilization and in cases of fetal anomaly up to 20 weeks post-fertilization.

Patients are required to have an in-person counseling session and then wait at least 18 hours for the abortion.

Patients are required to receive an ultrasound even if medically unnecessary and to receive a medication abortion in person because state laws ban the use of telehealth.

A woman holds a sign during an abortion rally in Bloomington, Indiana, Oct. 2, 2022. Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Iowa

Iowa bans abortion at 22 weeks' gestation or later.

Patients are required to make two trips, one for an in-person counseling session and then 24 hours later for the abortion.

Kansas

Kansas allows abortions up to 22 weeks of pregnancy.

In August 2022, Kansas voters rejected a ballot measure that would have removed the right to abortion from the state constitution.

Kentucky

Kentucky has banned abortion with limited exceptions including to save the health or life of the pregnant woman.

Patients are required to make two trips, one for an in-person counseling session and then 24 hours later for the abortion.

Patients must receive an ultrasound even if medically unnecessary and receive a medication abortion in person because state laws ban the use of telehealth.

Louisiana

Abortions are banned in Louisiana except in cases of medical emergency and to preserve the life and health of the pregnant woman.

Patients are required to make two trips, one for an in-person counseling session and then 24 hours later for the abortion.

Patients must receive an ultrasound even if medically unnecessary and receive a medication abortion in person because state laws ban the use of telehealth.

Maine

Maine allows abortions up until fetal viability, considered between 24 and 26 weeks' gestation.

Maryland

Maryland does not restrict abortion based on gestational age.

Massachusetts

Abortion is allowed in Massachusetts up to 24 weeks of pregnancy.

Michigan

Abortion in Michigan is not restricted based on gestational age. However, a 24-hour waiting period is required between an in-person counseling session and an abortion.

Michigan voters said yes to a constitutional amendment that would add protections for reproductive rights in 2023.

Minnesota

Minnesota does not prohibit abortion based on how far along a woman is in pregnancy.

Mississippi

Mississippi is banned with limited exceptions, including to save the life of the pregnant woman. Exceptions are also allowed for rape if a formal charge has been field with law enforcement.

Patients are required to make two trips, one for an in-person counseling session and then 24 hours later for the abortion.

Patients must receive an ultrasound even if medically unnecessary and receive a medication abortion in person because state laws ban the use of telehealth.

Missouri

Abortion is banned in Missouri with limited exceptions including medical emergencies to save the life or health of the pregnant woman.

If a provider performs an abortion, they must prove in court that the procedure met the legal exception requirements.

Patients are required to make two trips, one for an in-person counseling session and then 24 hours later for the abortion.

Patients must receive a medication abortion in person because state laws ban the use of telehealth.

Montana

Montana allows abortions up until fetal viability, considered between 24 and 26 weeks' gestation.

Nebraska

Nebraska has banned abortion after 12 weeks. Exceptions include rape, incest and saving the life of the pregnant woman.

Patients are required to have a counseling session and then wait at least 24 hours before receiving an abortion.

Patients must receive a medication abortion in person because state laws ban the use of telehealth.

Nevada

Nevada allows abortions up until 24 weeks' gestation.

New Hampshire

Abortion is banned in New Hampshire after 24 weeks of pregnancy.

New Jersey

New Jersey does not restrict abortion based on how long a woman has been pregnant.

New Mexico

Abortion is not prohibited based on gestational duration in New Mexico.

New York

New York allows abortions up until fetal viability, considered between 24 and 26 weeks' gestation.

North Carolina

North Carolina bans abortions after 12 weeks. Abortions are allowed up to 20 weeks for rape or incest, up to 24 weeks for "life-limiting" fetal anomalies and for medical emergencies.

Patients are required to make two trips, one for a counseling session -- which does not have to be in person -- and then 72 hours later for the abortion.

North Dakota

Abortion is banned with limited exceptions in North Dakota including rape, incest or a medical emergency up to six weeks' gestation. Exceptions are also in place if the life or health of a pregnant woman is in danger.

Patients have to wait 24 hours after a counseling session to receive an abortion.

Patients must also receive a medication abortion in person because state laws ban the use of telehealth.

Ohio

Ohio currently allows abortion up to 22 weeks' gestation.

Last year, a ballot measure passed, changing the Ohio constitution to establish "an individual right to one's own reproductive medical treatment, including but not limited to abortion." Treatment includes contraception, fertility treatments, miscarriage care and abortion care.

Patients are required to make two trips at least 24 hours apart, first for an in-person counseling session and second for the procedure.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma has banned abortion with no exceptions except to save the life or health of the pregnant woman.

A 72-hour waiting period is required after a counseling session to receive an abortion.

Patients must receive a medication abortion in person because state laws ban the use of telehealth.

Oregon

Oregon does not prohibit abortion based on how far along someone is in pregnancy.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania allows abortions up to 24 weeks of pregnancy. However, a 24-hour waiting period is required after a counseling session to receive an abortion.

Rhode Island

Rhode Island allows abortions up until fetal viability, considered between 24 and 26 weeks' gestation.

South Carolina

South Carolina has a six-week abortion ban in place. Exceptions for rape or incest are allowed through the first trimester as well as for a "fatal fetal anomaly" and to save the life or health of the pregnant woman.

Patients are required to make two trips, one for a counseling session -- which does not have to be in person -- and then 24 hours later for the abortion.

Patients must receive an ultrasound even if medically unnecessary and receive a medication abortion in person because state laws ban the use of telehealth.

South Dakota

South Dakota has banned all abortions except to preserve the life or health of the pregnant person.

Patients are required to make two trips, one for an in-person counseling session and then 48 hours later for the abortion.

Patients must receive a medication abortion in person because state laws ban the use of telehealth.

Tennessee

Tennessee has banned abortion except to save the life or health of the pregnant woman.

Patients are required to make two trips, one for an in-person counseling session and then 48 hours later for the abortion.

Patients must receive an ultrasound even if medically unnecessary and receive a medication abortion in person because state laws ban the use of telehealth.

Texas

Abortions are banned in Texas except if the woman has a life-threatening condition or is at risk of "substantial impairment of a major bodily function."

Patients are required to make two trips, one for an in-person counseling session and then 24 hours later for the abortion.

Patients must receive an ultrasound even if medically unnecessary and receive a medication abortion in person because state laws ban the use of telehealth.

Abortion rights demonstrators chant and hold signs during a Women's March in Austin, Texas, Oct. 8, 2022. Montinique Monroe/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Utah

Abortions are allowed in Utah up to 18 weeks' gestation.

Patients are required to make two trips, one for an in-person counseling session and then 72 hours later for the abortion.

Patients must receive a medication abortion in person because state laws ban the use of telehealth.

Vermont

Vermont does not restrict abortion based on gestational age.

In 2023, Vermont voters decided to amend the state's constitution to include a right to "personal reproductive autonomy," which includes abortion.

Virginia

Abortion is prohibited starting in the third trimester in Virginia.

Washington

In Washington, abortion is banned at fetal viability, considered between 24 and 26 weeks' gestation.

West Virginia

West Virginia has banned nearly all abortions with limited exceptions including if the fetus is non-viable, in cases of medical emergency and to save the life of the pregnant person.

Exceptions are allowed in cases of rape and incest but only up until eight weeks' gestation and if the incident is reported to law enforcement.

Wisconsin

Abortions are banned in Wisconsin after 22 weeks' gestation.

Patients are required to make two trips, one for an in-person counseling session and then 24 hours later for the abortion.

Patients must receive an ultrasound even if medically unnecessary and to receive a medication abortion in person because state laws ban the use of telehealth.

Wyoming

Wyoming allows abortions up until fetal viability, considered between 24 and 26 weeks' gestation.