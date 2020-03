Several storms moving across US could bring life-threatening floods, damaging winds South Storms are stretching from California to the Ohio Valley with heavy rain.

Several storm systems are moving across the country from California to the Gulf Coast with heavy snow in western mountains and flooding rain in the South.

Already up to a foot of snow fell from Sierra Nevada in California to the Rocky Mountains in Wyoming causing accidents and piles ups. One of the major incidents shut down I-80 overnight killing two people.

This morning, these storms stretch from California to the Ohio Valley with heavy rain already bringing flash flooding to southern Missouri.

Later today, in addition to flooding, strong thunderstorms could also produce damaging winds around Memphis and Nashville.

By Tuesday, heavy rain will move into Atlanta and parts of the Southeast with severe thunderstorms possible in central Texas where damaging winds will be the biggest threat.

By Wednesday, storms are expected to continue across the South bringing more flooding to the area.

Also, Friday, severe thunderstorms could produce damaging winds across the Gulf Coast from Houston to New Orleans and into Florida’s Panhandle.

With days of rain expected over the same areas in the South, a flooding threat is increasing and some areas could see more than a half a foot of rain meaning it could turn into a dangerous situation by the middle of the week.