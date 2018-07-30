New surveillance video, images released in slaying of President George H.W. Bush's former doctor

Jul 30, 2018, 3:04 PM ET
PHOTO: Former President George H.W. Bush waves as he leaves Methodist Hospital with his cardiologist, Mark Hausknecht, after a news conference in Houston.PlayDavid J. Phillip/AP, FILE
Authorities in Houston have released additional surveillance video and images from their investigation into the brazen fatal shooting of the onetime doctor to former President George H.W. Bush.

Cardiologist Mark Hausknecht, 65, was killed June 20 in a residential neighborhood as he rode his bicycle in broad daylight. The shooter was also riding a bike when he rode past the doctor and "turned and fired two shots," police said during a news conference later that day.

In a post on the Houston Methodist Hospital's website, the president and CEO said Hausknecht had been heading to work when he was shot.

PHOTO: Still pictures of the shooting suspect taken from the surveillance video released by Houston Police on July 30, 2018.HoustonPolice/Twitter
In Monday's most-recent update to the investigation into the slaying, police said via Twitter that the video showed the gunman immediately after the shooting.

"UPDATE #6: Additional surveillance video released of the suspect in an area neighborhood immediately following the doctor's shooting. No other details at this time. Anyone w/ information urged to contact HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS. #hounews," authorities posted in a tweet.

The cause of death was classified as "gunshot wounds of the head, torso and left upper extremity," the pathologist told ABC news Monday.

On June 23, police released images from the moment right before Hausknecht was gunned down as he rode his bicycle in Houston.

PHOTO: These photos released by Houston police show Dr. Mark Hausknecht, 65, riding his bike Friday before he was shot and killed. Houston Police Department
Those still images showed Hausknecht riding his bicycle as he crossed the busy intersection of Main Street and West Holcombe Boulevard in Southgate. The photos also showed the gunman behind the doctor just before the shooting.

PHOTO: These photos released by Houston police show Dr. Mark Hausknecht, 65, riding his bike Friday before he was shot and killed. Houston Police Department
On Thursday, police issued a statement from Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo saying there was a "high probability" that the doctor was targeted.

Houston police also released a composite sketch of the suspect on June 21.

Houston police released a composite sketch of the suspect in the fatal shooting of prominent Dr. Mark Hausknecht on Friday, July 20, 2018. Houston Police Department
The man is about 30 years old and was wearing a dark jacket when he fled the scene, police said.

PHOTO: Former President George HW Bush, right, listens to cardiologist Mark Hausknecht talk about Bushs heart condition, during a news conference at Methodist Hospital, Feb. 25, 2000, in Houston.David J. Phillip/AP, FILE
Former President George HW Bush, right, listens to cardiologist Mark Hausknecht talk about Bush's heart condition, during a news conference at Methodist Hospital, Feb. 25, 2000, in Houston.

ABC News' Bill Hutchinson and Meghan Keneally contributed to this story.

