A suspicious package was found near the home of Bill and Hillary Clinton north of New York City, just two days after a pipe bomb was discovered in the mailbox of the home of billionaire financier George Soros in a nearby community.

Preliminary investigations suggest the package was found near, not on, the Clintons' property in the Westchester County town of Chappaqua.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.