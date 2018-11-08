Thousand Oaks mass shooter identified, used legally purchased .45-caliber handgun: Officials

The shooter in a killing rampage at a country western bar in Thousand Oaks, California, has been identified as David Ian Long, multiple law enforcement officials told ABC News.

Neighbors told ABC News that Long goes by the name Ian.

He was described as being in his late twenties and wielded what appeared to be a legally-purchased, .45-caliber Glock handgun, officials said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

