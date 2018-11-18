Thousands of deer hunters are being asked to help in the search for missing 13-year-old Wisconsin girl Jayme Closs

Nov 18, 2018, 12:19 PM ET
PHOTO: Volunteers cross a creek and barbed wire near Barron, Wis., Oct. 23, 2018, on their way to a ground search for 13-year-old Jayme Closs who was discovered missing Oct. 15 after her parents were found fatally shot at their home. PlayJeff Baenen/AP
WATCH Aunt of missing 13-year-old says 'We'll never stop looking'

Hoping for a break in the case of missing 13-year-old Jayme Closs, who vanished the same day in October that her parents were found shot to death in their rural Wisconsin home, authorities are asking hunters to be on the lookout for clues that could help them find the girl.

As deer hunting season in Wisconsin got underway Saturday, the Barron County, Wisconsin, sheriff's department sent out an urgent request to the more than 4,000 people granted deer hunting licenses.

"We ask that hunters report anything suspicious such as clothing, weapons or anything you think is just not right on your property," the sheriff's department in a statement earlier this week.

PHOTO: Jayme Closs in an undated photo provided by Barron County, Wis., Sheriffs Department. Closs, a missing teenage girl, could be in danger after two adults were found dead at a home in Barron, Wis., on Oct. 15, 2018.Barron County Sheriffs Department via AP
Jayme Closs in an undated photo provided by Barron County, Wis., Sheriff's Department. Closs, a missing teenage girl, could be in danger after two adults were found dead at a home in Barron, Wis., on Oct. 15, 2018.

The search for Jayme began on Oct. 15 when sheriff's deputies responded to a 911 call from her family's home in the small rural town of Barron and discovered her parents, Denise and James Closs, shot dead. A police dispatcher told investigators that while no one spoke on the 911 call, voices could be heard yelling in the background.

(MORE: Reward for missing 13-year-old Jayme Closs doubles amid funeral for slain parents)

The dispatcher called the number back and got Denise Closs' voicemail.

PHOTO: Volunteers cross a creek and barbed wire near Barron, Wis., Oct. 23, 2018, on their way to a ground search for 13-year-old Jayme Closs who was discovered missing Oct. 15 after her parents were found fatally shot at their home. Jeff Baenen/AP
Volunteers cross a creek and barbed wire near Barron, Wis., Oct. 23, 2018, on their way to a ground search for 13-year-old Jayme Closs who was discovered missing Oct. 15 after her parents were found fatally shot at their home.

Jayme was believed to be home at the time of the killings, officials said. Investigators suspect the girl was abducted, authorities said.

(MORE: Operation scaled back in search for missing Wisconsin girl due to declining number of tips)

"There is still hope in this department on this case and the community support and prayers that we have been given continues to fuel our drive and determination to bring Jayme home," the sheriff's department statement reads.

PHOTO: A Barron County, Wis. sheriffs vehicle sits outside, Oct. 23, 2018, the home where James Closs and Denise Closs were found fatally shot on Oct. 15. A search was being organized to find the couples missing 13-year-old daughter, Jayme. Jeff Baenen/AP Photo
A Barron County, Wis. sheriff's vehicle sits outside, Oct. 23, 2018, the home where James Closs and Denise Closs were found fatally shot on Oct. 15. A search was being organized to find the couple's missing 13-year-old daughter, Jayme.

Thousands of volunteers have helped comb the fields, neighborhoods and forests near the Closs home, but have found no trace of Jayme.

(MORE: 'A lot of yelling' in 911 call when 13-year-old Jayme Closs was abducted, police say)

A $50,000 reward has been offered for any information leading to the discovery of Jayme. Half the reward was put up by Jennie-O Turkey Store, a turkey hatchery and processing plant in Barron where Jayme's parents worked.

Comments