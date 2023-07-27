Trump attorneys expected to meet with special counsel's office as potential indictment looms: Sources

Two Trump attorneys are expected to meet with the special counsel's team.

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have arrived at special counsel Jack Smith's offices this morning for a meeting as a potential indictment of the former president looms, sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News.

Trump's attorneys, John Lauro and Todd Blanche, are expected to meet with Smith's team following the receipt of a target letter alerting Trump he is a target of the special counsel's investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

The target letter, sent on July 16, mentions three federal statutes: conspiracy to commit offense or to defraud the United States, deprivation of rights under a civil rights statute, and tampering with a witness, victim or an informant, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Trump confirmed the letter in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster following his appearance in a Miami court, June 13, 2023, in Bedminster, N.J. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Smith was appointed in November by Attorney General Merrick Garland to oversee the investigation into efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election, as well as Trump's handling of classified documents after leaving the presidency.

Trump has denied all wrongdoing and has dismissed the probes as a political witch hunt.