Tyre Nichols remembered 1 year after fatal traffic stop in Memphis

The city's mayor said he will enforce reform inspired by Nichols' death.

A vigil Sunday in Memphis is honoring 29-year-old Tyre Nichols one year after the violent confrontation with local police officers that left him dead three days later.

Organizers say the planned vigil is part of ongoing calls for accountability and justice in Nichols' death. The gathering, which will be held on Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. local time at Castlegate Lane and Ross Road, near the site of the violent altercation, will also allow mourners to reflect on Nichols' life.

“What happened on Jan. 7, 2023, was an unspeakable and inhumane tragedy that needlessly took the life of a gentle and peaceful person who was loved by so many," said the Nichols' family legal team in a statement. "We extend our continued condolences to his beautiful family. We also see this weekend as one that provides hope, as the family is touched by the many gestures in Memphis and around the world to remember Tyre's generous spirit."

Another vigil will take place in Nichols' hometown of Sacramento, California, at the Tyre Nichols Skate Park at 5 p.m. local time. The park was dedicated in his honor following his death, as Nichols was an avid skateboarder who spent hours skating and making friends there.

A photo of Tyre Nichols is displayed outside the sanctuary during church service at Mt. Olive Cathedral CME Church, Jan. 29, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Joshua Lott/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Nichols, who lived in Memphis, was pulled over by police for alleged reckless driving. However, Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis later told ABC News there is no evidence to back the claim. Body camera footage shows an altercation in which officers box in Nichols' car using several unmarked police vehicles. An officer pulls Nichols from his car and various officers hold him on the ground. Nichols manages to break free from the officers as they appear to try to deploy a stun gun on him and he runs away toward his mother's home.

When Nichols was caught by officers on his way to the home, body camera footage captures several officers standing over Nichols as he's on the ground. As two officers hold him down, a third kicks him. A fourth officer comes over with a baton and the officers pick Nichols up from the ground and hold him up while officers appear to strike him in the face and torso.

As Nichols falls to his knees, several officers kneel and lean over him, while another appears to stand a few feet away, watching. Additional officers run into the frame. At least one officer kicks Nichols while he is on the ground.

They eventually drag him into the street and lean him up against a car as he appears to have his hands behind his back. He remains slumped next to the car for roughly 20 minutes before officers' first attempt to render him aid. Several minutes later, EMTs appear to lean over Nichols before an ambulance appears.

Nichols died three days after being detained by Memphis police.

Demonstrators march through downtown protesting the death of Tyre Nichols, Jan. 28, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Scott Olson/Getty Images

All five officers who were directly involved in the beating have been charged with second-degree murder among other felony charges. The officers all pleaded not guilty in their first court appearance on Feb. 17.

Seven police officers were terminated following the incident, according to city of Memphis chief legal officer Jennifer Sink.

The incident has also sparked a Department of Justice review of the Memphis Police Department's use-of-force and de-escalation policies. The DOJ is also investigating whether law enforcement engaged in "discriminatory policing."

Memphis Mayor Paul Young said he plans to enforce ordinances passed by the city council following Nichols' death at a Thursday press conference. This includes limiting police use of unmarked vehicles to conducting routine traffic stops and limiting traffic stops for certain low-level violations.

“These types of commonsense changes to police policies and practices are essential to establishing trust between communities and police," said Nichols' family legal team. "Our team has actively called for consistent, national systemic police reform since the murder of George Floyd. Had changes to law enforcement policies been enacted in 2020, we strongly believe Tyre Nichols would be alive today. "