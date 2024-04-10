UPS worker shot dead in targeted attack while leaving work, police say

No arrests have been made, according to Birmingham police.

April 10, 2024

Police in Birmingham, Alabama, are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a UPS worker in a targeted attack, authorities said.

The shooting unfolded at about 6:05 p.m. Tuesday as the victim walked to his car at a Birmingham UPS facility after his shift ended, Birmingham police Sgt. Laquitta Wade said in a video statement Tuesday night.

He was confronted by a gunman who fired shots and then fled the scene, Wade said.

No one is in custody, Wade said.

