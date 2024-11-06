US market futures climb, Asian markets mixed

Dow futures had ticked up about 1.7% by about 2 a.m. in New York.

As votes were being tallied early Wednesday morning in the U.S. presidential election, Dow futures were up and Asian markets were mixed.

Dow futures ticked up about 1.7% by 2 a.m. in New York, with S &P futures trading up about 1.6%. Futures for the tech-heavy Nasdaq market were up about 1.5% early Wednesday.

A woman stops to look at an electronic board displaying the numbers on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in afternoon trading in Tokyo on November 6, 2024. Richard A. Brooks/AFP via Getty Images

Markets in the U.S. had surged on Tuesday, led by the Nasdaq's 1.4% rise.

Trading in Asia was mixed Wednesday as the markets neared their close. Japan's Nikkei was up about 2.5% in afternoon trading, trailed by a minimal rise in Shanghai, where the market was just above flat.

A man walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index, center, at a securities firm Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024 in Tokyo. Shuji Kajiyama/AP

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slipped in afternoon trading, falling about 2.3% intraday after opening below Tuesday's closing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.