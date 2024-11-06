National Election Results: presidential
US market futures climb, Asian markets mixed
Dow futures had ticked up about 1.7% by about 2 a.m. in New York.
As votes were being tallied early Wednesday morning in the U.S. presidential election, Dow futures were up and Asian markets were mixed.
Dow futures ticked up about 1.7% by 2 a.m. in New York, with S&P futures trading up about 1.6%. Futures for the tech-heavy Nasdaq market were up about 1.5% early Wednesday.
Markets in the U.S. had surged on Tuesday, led by the Nasdaq's 1.4% rise.
Trading in Asia was mixed Wednesday as the markets neared their close. Japan's Nikkei was up about 2.5% in afternoon trading, trailed by a minimal rise in Shanghai, where the market was just above flat.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slipped in afternoon trading, falling about 2.3% intraday after opening below Tuesday's closing.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.