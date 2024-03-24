The 34-year-old died from "a non-combat related incident," officials said.

US Navy identifies sailor who died 'supporting operations' in Red Sea, officials say

A Florida sailor is dead after going missing from the USS Mason on Wednesday in the Red Sea, The Department of Defense announced Saturday.

The soldier was identified as 34-year-old Oriola Michael Aregbesola, an Aviation Machinist's Mate 2nd Class.

San Diego, Navy pier, California, UNITED STATES - August 3, 2018: Emblem of the United States Navy isolated on a door of black car of United States Armed Forces. STOCK IMAGE/Getty Images

Aregbesola went missing on March 20, while conducting operations in the Red Sea on the USS Mason, U.S Central Command said in a statement Friday.

He was assigned to USS Mason and deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group.

According to the DoD, the cause of death was after a "non-combat" related injury.

The incident is under investigation.