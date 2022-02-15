9-year-old Houston girl in critical condition after being struck by gunfire

The girl was in a truck with her family when she got shot.

A 9-year-old girl is in critical condition after being hit by a bullet while riding in the back of her parents' truck, police said.

A man making a transaction at a drive-thru ATM located at 2900 Woodridge Drive said he was robbed at gunpoint Monday night and exchanged gunfire with the suspect, according to Houston police.

One of those rounds struck the back window of a pickup truck, police said. The truck was occupied by a family of four -- a mother, father and two children.

It's not clear whether the robbery suspect returned fire, according to police.

The 9-year-old girl was shot and transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital. No one else was harmed in the incident, police said.

Charges are currently pending against a suspect arrested in the shooting, police said. The suspect’s name and booking photo will be released once charges are finalized.

Houston Chief of Police Matt Slinkard told reporters at a press conference that all evidence was being reviewed.